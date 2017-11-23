Recap: Avs Take Control of the Stars in 3-0 Shutout

The Stars road woes continue as Dallas falls to the Avs in the second of back to back games

The story through the first period of play in Colorado was Ben Bishop, as he threw a wrench in the Avs offense by making every save the Stars needed him to make. Bishop held the fort down for a Stars team that was finding it quite hard to keep possession of the puck in the offensive zone. It was the defense that continually had to step up and make plays to compensate.

Penalty kill came on for the first time of the night in the first as Radek Faksa got called for interference after knocking down an Avs defender, but the penalty kill came in strong. With the Avs offense chugging along and Bishop making the saves, the Stars offense needed a little burst but it would not come as it stayed scoreless through the first period of play.

As fantastic as Bishop had been all through the first, early in the period the Avs would strike to put up the first points on the board. Remember what happened the other night in Montreal when the puck went in between bishops legs, although Gemel Smith and Stephen Johns were there for the save before it crossed the line? Well practically the same thing occurred, but this time without any of the Stars quick sticks to knock it away. It was an Erik Johnson goal and Colorado takes the first lead of the game.

After a terrific start to the second for Dallas Erik Johnson rumbles down the right side and finds a hole between Ben Bishop's pads to make it 1-0 Avs. Shot simply shouldn't go in. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 23, 2017

An Alexander Radulov penalty say the second power-play for Colorado, but no go as the Stars penalty kill stood strong. A Dan Hamhuis penalty later in the middle frame sent him to the box and yet again the Stars penalty kill would have to come out on top. Three penalties killed now for the Stars but yet Dallas hadn't been able to draw in a penalty and get on the power-play, which was concerning.

Besides the one slip up by Bishop, the second period was more or less like the first; Bishop making saves, defense making little mistakes causing Bishop to make some of those saves and the Stars offense, well unfortunately I think they stayed back home in Dallas.

As the middle frame was coming to a close, and I mean 1.9 seconds on the clock coming to a close. Nail Yakupov found the net right as the horn was sounding to extend the Avs lead to 2-0. And well for me, as all the Avs fans were up and cheering, I slumped into my seat at the Pepsi Center hoping just hoping that the Stars could turn things around in the third.

Want to know the story of the @DallasStars on the road this season? Watch the last 10 seconds of the second period. Avs score with .1 seconds left now lead 2-0. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 23, 2017

Going into the third period Ben Bishop having a solid game was quickly thrown out the window. Two minutes into the final frame and Gabriel Landeskog was all alone out in front and was able to land one in past Bishop. The Avs took a 3-0 lead at this point and consequently I slipped further and further into my seat.

The Stars still couldn't seem to produce much if any on the offensive side, only having 18 shots on goal with four minutes down in the third, compared to the Avs 29 shots on goal and 3 goals. I thought we were going to see the Stars power-play at all during this game, yet finally the Stars were able to draw a penalty in. Another Nathan McKinnon penalty from the Avs got the Stars there second power-play of the night, but much like the rest of the game and that first power-play, the offense couldn't get going. And if the offense did start to show some life, Jonathan Bernier would swallow up every puck his way and see that the Stars go back home completely empty handed.

In all honestly I thought it was just another Montreal game where hey, we just need to be punched in the face to get going... But last night in Colorado it was more of just punch in the face, punch in the face, and then well another punch in the face with little to no response.

The Stars drop another road game to the Avs in Colorado 3-0 and now fall to 3-8-1 on the road as the Stars still look to figure things out away from home ice. Dallas will head back home for a game on Friday against the Calgary Flames and for Jere Lehtinen’s jersey retirement night.