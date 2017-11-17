Recap: Blues 4, Oilers 1

Oilers offence sputters en route to home loss

The Oilers had a few things going for them coming into last night’s game against St. Louis. Things started to look good for an Oilers club who had so much trouble scoring goals. They were two days removed from an impressive 8-2 victory over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The special teams were juicing that night. Three power play goals? And a shorthanded tally? Things sound like they’re starting to come around. The club tried to boost the offence a little bit when they traded Jussi Jokinen to the LA Kings for Michael Cammalleri.

Yeah, about all that.

The Oilers came out to play in the first period, but a lone goal from Ryan Strome would be all that the club could put up against the Central Division leading Blues. It’s especially frustrating because you saw the Oilers score what seemed to be at will against Vegas only to get sewn up against a much tougher Division leader.

To the bullets.

Oilers looked engaged as this one began. There was a good mix, the Oilers had some scoring chances early. Drake Caggiula had a nice chance in front of the net midway through the first period, while the team appeared hungry when the Blues had the puck. Zack Kassian and Chris Thorburn had a fight that lasted all of about six seconds. Overall a good first period, until things got not good. Usually how it goes, eh?

There are good goals, and there are bad goals. The goal that Edmonton allowed to give the Blues a 1-0 lead is one of the worst kinds of goals you can allow. General confusion behind your own net? Get out of here with this. Talbot either doesn’t know that Vladimir Sobotka is in his kitchen, else he just makes a bad pass to Klefbom. Either way, you’re going to cripple your chances when things like this happen, even moreso while you’re on the power play.

There was some hope. Just twenty seconds later, Ryan Strome answered on the same power play with his best goal yet as an Oiler. 1-1 after one. Could go either way.

The Oilers are tied after one period, and I figure that the best case scenario is where this club gets to OT and they can unleash Connor McDavid along with Leon Draisaitl and someone not named Kris Russell or Milan Lucic in the 3-on-3. They wouldn’t get close to that luxury as Brayden Schenn (?) would have a hand in three more goals for St. Louis.

While Zack Kassian was serving a penalty, Alexander Steen would put the Blues up permanently with a power play goal in the second period. Brayden Schenn earns his first of three points on a tip from an Alex Pietrangelo shot from the point, while Alexander Steen jams home a bouncing puck in front of Cam Talbot to make it 2-1.

Brayden Schenn would put a lid on the W with two more goals in the third period, including this 2-on-1 effort with Scottie Upshall on Darnell Nurse. Schenn would score his seventh goal of the season on a solid pass from Jaden Schwartz who was right in front of the net. It’s pretty enough to watch. Colton Parayko fires a laser to Jaden Schwartz just feet in front of Cam Talbot before dishing it off to Schenn. 4-1 Blues, wrap it up.

This isn’t the worst 60 minutes of hockey I’ve seen this year, but it’s disheartening to see the club respond with just one goal after an eight goal outburst on Tuesday. Goaltending was solid enough (if you can forget the shorty that came about in the first).

The club begins a five game road trip starting in Dallas tomorrow night. The club needs to win about four games out of six from here on out to entertain thoughts of a playoff berth. Strap in.