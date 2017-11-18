Recap: Calgary Flames (5) @ Philadelphia Flyers (4) OT: Sean Monahan Leads The Comeback

Sean Monahan’s 2nd period PP hat trick got the Flames right back in the game and Michael Frolik won it in OT.

The Flames came into Philly licking their wounds after Wednesday night’s debactle in Detroit. After 20 minutes in this game it looked like the good guys were in trouble, but Sean Monhan rode in on his white horse and came to Calgary’s rescue.

1st Period: Calgary Flames 1 Philadelphia Flyers 3

The Flames might as well have started this game with shovels because they dug themselves quite a hole to begin. The Flames top line played extremely well, but the rest of the team forgot to show up. Mike Smith showed a little rust as he gave up 3 goals on 12 shots, yet still made a few beauties to keep it at a 2 goal lead. Brandon Manning opened up the scoring by tipping home a shot over Smith’s shoulder to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Calgary would get the equalizer as Mike Smith’s save would spring Johnny Gaudreau via Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan and the hometown boy wouldn’t miss. After that, the Flyers took control. They would get 2 more in the period as Kris Versteeg would take a bonehead, unnecessary, stupid penalty that would lead to Sean Couturier’s 12th goal of the season against a struggling (being kind) Flames penalty kill. Ivan Provorov would close out the scoring by beating Mike Smith through a screen to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead. Want the perfect summary of this period? Mike Smith bailed the Flames out as Calgary allowed a 1 on 1 breakaway WHILE THEY HAD A 4 ON 3. The rest of the period belonged to Brian Elliott as he stopped 12 of the 13 Flames shots.

2nd Period: Calgary Flames 4 Philadelphia Flyers 4

If you liked defence and clean hockey....this was not your period. Calgary managed a 4-4 tie thanks to Sean Monahan. Calgary’s star centre had a 2nd period hat trick, somehow getting the Flames a tie after 40 minutes. Not only was Monahan’s 2nd period hat trick a rare feat, all three goals were on power plays! As bad as Calgary’s PK has been, they were bailed out by their PP unit and Mike Smith. The Flames netminder gave up one goal on 15 shots, giving Calgary a chance to give themselves a chance to come back. Oh, Johnny Gaudreau assisted on all 3 Monahan goals in the period. If you’re counting so far: 4 points for Gaudreau, 4 points for Monahan. Here’s all 3 goals for Monahan because.....why not?

3rd Period: Calgary Flames 4 Philadelphia Flyers 4

The third was a little more subdued until the final 5. Philly really put the pressure on the Flames and looked to end it, but Mike Smith held his own keeping the game tied. Calgary had 2 very good opportunities, but Mark Jankowski and Sam Bennett both hit iron and this one would head to overtime. Calgary survived a Matt Stajan penalty with 2:01 left to sneak this game past regulation.

Overtime: Calgary Flames 5 Philadelphia Flyers 4

OT didn’t last long and the way the Flyers ended regulation, that’s a good thing. Calgary’s top OT line played good D and allowed Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund to get on the ice and finish the comeback. Frolik held up at the blueline and dumped the puck to a waiting Mikael Backlund who found a streaking Frolik for the game winner.

Final Thoughts

The Flames pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and pulled off the improbable comeback. Calgary’s top line of Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland had 9 points on the day, clearly leading the Flames to victory. Mike Smith looked shaky at times in his first game back, but he settled in and got the job done, stopping 35 of the 39 shots he faced. Lost in all this will be how well Gaudreau, Monahan and T.J. Brodie (who had a rough 60 minutes again) played DEFENCE in overtime to get Frolik and Backlund on the ice. Calgary has yet to lose in extra time and they are now 11-8-0.

Flame of The Game

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Monahan (C). Yes, Gaudreau had a fine homecoming and had a hand in all of Monahan’s goals, but the Flames don’t win this game without Monahan. His second period hat trick, all PPGs, set the Flames up to get to OT and win. Monahan now leads the Flames with 11 goals after his out burst in Philadelphia.

What’s Next?

11/20: Calgary Flames @ Washington Capitals 5PM MT