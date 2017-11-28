Recap: Carolina Hurricanes Drop 3-2 Shoot Out Loss to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Canes fight back twice to tie the game but are unable to prevail in the shootout.

For the second straight game, more than 65 minutes were required, but unfortunately for the Carolina Hurricanes, the outcome was not repeated as they dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the division rival Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets, who were playing their second game in as many nights, opened the scoring on just their second shot of the game as Josh Anderson found the back of the net 1:10 into the first period after Jaccob Slavin was unable to break up a pass across the crease from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Less than six minutes later, Jeff Skinner sprang Noah Hanifin on a stretch pass that then found Derek Ryan, who held the puck long enough to draw the defense and netminder Joonas Korpisalo before dishing back to Hanifin to tie the game at 1-1. Hanifin is now on pace for over 40 points for the season.

The lone goal in the second period again came early. Zach Werenski scored his seventh goal of the season after he snuck in on a late change and blasted one home from the left dot. Jeff Skinner skated down low, allowing Werenski to have extra room to maneuver with the puck. With the puck on his stick and no one ahead of him, Werenski was able to tickle the twine.

Brock McGinn scored the equalizer midway through the third with a slapshot that trickled past Korpisalo. The final period also featured a near eventless power play from the Hurricanes. With no luck on the late game power play, the game was headed to an extra frame.

Overtime saw a couple of good chances from each team, most noticeably a great close-in opportunity for Jeff Skinner in the waning minute, but no one was able to break through. On to the shootout, Sebastian Aho rang the first off the post and Teuvo Teravainen’s shot went wide. Meanwhile, both Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin converted on their attempts and the Blue Jackets prevailed for the 3-2 victory, their seventh in the last eight games.

The Canes were out shot 38 to 31, and down the stretch Scott Darling made save after save to keep the Canes in contention and secure a point. Two would have been better, as the Canes begin December with a tough stretch of games which will include a two-week road trip. They will look to rebound as they take on the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

