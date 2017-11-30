Recap: Dallas Comes Away With the 4-3 Win in Overtime Against the Blackhawks

Either the Stars are starting to hit their stride or its the Jere Lehtinen inspired yellow laces, either way Dallas takes all 4 points in this two game road trip

The Dallas Stars first period was a parade of penalties to say the least. But a very interesting period at that, that of which saw three goals.

Two penalties on the Stars, one from Jamie Benn and the other from Mattias Janmark, wwithin the first six minutes of play. But with a strong penalty kill and some great team play, Chicago came up empty and Dallas was showing to look better than the Blackhawks.

Mattias Janmark proved just that, as he got the pass, went wide, dropping back behind the net Janmark wraps around and scoots the puck in past Corey Crawford. But not too long after the Stars took the 1-0 lead, Alex Debrincat was able to even the score out at one a piece. Snapping one in past Ben Bishop after a pass bounced off of Jamie Oleksiak and after just a mere nine seconds from the Stars first goal of the night.

The cameraman, the defender and the goalie. Janmark got them all. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/rC4zdTYOa8 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017

With 3:19 remaining in the first period Remi Elie picks up a penalty for tripping, giving the Blackhawks their third power-play of the game in just one period. Radek Faksa tries to get past both defenders through the middle of the ice and draws in the hooking penalty, giving the Stars their first penalty shot of the season. A cool, calm and collected Faksa makes it look all too easy, snapping the puck up and in past Crawford’s right shoulder. With the short handed goal, the Stars take the lead back at 2-1.

Faksa scores his first career hat trick last game, and now he scores on his first career penalty shot. pic.twitter.com/SmjRRGcq1Z — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017

Soon after Elie got out of the box, he heads right back in getting called for slashing. Heading into the 2nd period Chicago had the majority of their power-play left and put it to good use. Artem Anisimov puts the puck in with a beauty of a pass from Patrick Kane in the slot and the Blackhawks tie the game up again, 2-2.

After a much slower second period and with about 6 minutes left of play, Remi Elie showed us all why he should be our favorite player on the team. Elie made a shifty move and did Corey Crawford dirty and making the goalie look dazed on the ice. Getting the go ahead pass, Elie snatched up the puck wide from a go ahead pass on the break, making a move with the stick in then back out and coming away with the goal to give the Stars the lead back at 3-2.

Alexander Radulov draws in the hooking penalty and gives the Stars their first power-play of the evening. The Blackhawks with the fifth ranked penalty kill and the Stars with the sixth ranked power-play, this sequence looked to be interesting. But Chicago’s penalty kill prevailed, and going into the final period Dallas still held the lead, 3-2.

Stars are 10-1-1 when leading going into the third period and Dallas would look to continue that positive trend. Although it would be Patrick Kane being able to get the shaft of his stick on the puck from Gustov Forsling and yet again the Blackhawks are able to tie the game up, putting themselves right back into the mix at three a piece.

Stars get on their second power-play of the night with a Chicago penalty, but shortly into the power-play John Klingberg gets a double minor for high sticking. A 4-on-4 play would then ensue only for about a minute or so and then a Chicago power-play for the remaining three. Close but nothing happening the game stayed tied up at 3-3.

With around 5:20 left in the final frame and Dallas gets a power-play, looking to extend the game back into their favor. Crawford proved to be a lethal goalie in this sequence of play as Dallas was able to fire away shots on goal but the Chicago penalty kill continued to prove its dominance. With 2:55 left in the third and Esa Lindell gets called for tripping and the Stars penalty parade continued for the seventh time. With neither team able to strike in the final minutes, even though Dallas was heavily out shooting the opponent 34-22 SOG, they headed into overtime.

In overtime Mattias Janmark took care of the Stars worries and picks up the game winning winning goal. Janmark stretched out and pulled knocking it up and in past Crawford to take the 4-3 win.

We're sending the dads home smiling. @MattiasJanmark scores his second goal of the night for the OT winner! @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/IfDD2khO5U — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017

I don’t know if it was the yellow laces, or the Stars are just starting to hit their stride and fix things on the road but Dallas gets another two points added. Looking at a record of 14-10-1 and 4th in the Central, the Stars will head back home to play Chicago again at American Airlines Center Saturday.