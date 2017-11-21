Recap: Dallas tops Montreal 3-1

The Stars stole the show late against the Canadiens and come out with the win to go 8-2 on home ice

Heading into the first period we would get the pleasure of seeing the Benn Brothers go at it as Jordie Benn’s Canadiens came into Dallas. Jordie Benn just so happened to be the first Montreal player entering the box, getting called on a holding penalty, giving the Stars their first power-play. But after a second Montreal penalty the Canadiens penalty kill proved to withstand being shorthanded and the Stars saw themselves going 0-2. Even with the Canadiens being fragile coming into tonight's match-up, it wasn't the best period of play for the Stars squad.

Later in the period Jordie Benn would check his little brother and we might have been close to seeing a Benn on Benn fight, that’s until Alexander Radulov swooped in and had a few words to say. A 4-on-4 presumed for a short bit until Esa Lindell was called for an interference penalty, finishing up the rest of a scoreless first period a 4-on-3 and into the second, all tied up either team looking to strike one first.

Heading into the second on the 4-on-3 that carried over from the first but the Stars PK gets it done and all was still tied for most of the second period. Sloppy play from Dallas and some rough turnovers looked to hurt the Stars but the defense stood tall. That is up until Dallas saw themselves short handed again halfway through the first, which also saw the games first goal. Montreal was able to strike first after Brendan Gallagher corralled the loose puck and put it in past Ben Bishop, and the Canadiens lead 1-0.

The Canadiens taking the lead seemed to really wake the Stars up. And as i would never say thank you for the opposition scoring, yet this time I think i will thank the Canadiens for scoring, as long as we could take and keep the lead that is. Its kind of like the Stars just had to be punched in the face first to realize what was happening and that a game was being played. Well, gosh did the Stars respond back and fast, as the flurry of offense ensued for Dallas trying to level up the game.

As the middle frame was seeming to wrap up with a Montreal lead, Devin Shore had other plans. John Klingberg gave Shore a beauty of a pass through the defense and Shore was able to put the puck in right past Charlie Lindgren and tie it all up at one a piece.

Although nearly a minute later the Stars were able to capture the lead with a Jason Spezza goal. Spezza was able to get his stick on the rebound from a Tyler Seguin shot and as Spezza was being shoved down he popped the puck in the net. Dallas took one and answered right back not once but twice, heading into the third period with a 2-1 Dallas lead.

The third period for Dallas saw much of the Stars penalty kill units out on the ice and the penalty kill proved to be strong yet again throughout the period. Greg Pateryn was able to lay the boom on Joe Morrow and in the final period it was the defensive play that rewarded the Stars in the end.

It wasn't so much Bishop with the save of the game rather Stephen Johns preserving the lead with a quick stick before the puck was able to cross the line. Now that was the second time the puck had gotten past Bishop, one being Gemel Smith with a save and then the other Stephen Johns both coming in clutch for their goalie.

Stephen Johns with the save of the game, my goodness... #GoStars — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 22, 2017

Stephen Johns saves a goal but Montreal goes back to the power play with less than six minutes to go in regulation. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 22, 2017

Canadiens found themselves having to pull their goalie for the extra attacker, yet Devin Shore was able to come up with the puck, going in for the goal to pull the Stars away but he came away empty handed. Luckily for all of us fans going crazy Tyler Seguin nails in an empty netter on a pass/shot/whatever it was, it found the net and everyone couldn't have been happier.

As both teams went hunting in the final period of play it was the Stars delivering that final blow. So Dallas takes the win 3-1, going 8-2 now in Dallas, and will head to Colorado tomorrow for the back to back.