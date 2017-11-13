Recap: Hurricanes, Teravainen break through in 5-1 win over Stars

The ‘Canes extend their point streak behind a dominating performance from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Carolina Hurricanes topped the Dallas Stars 5-1 Monday night at PNC Arena to extend their point streak to five games. The Stars had won six straight games against Carolina dating back to March 13, 2015. Scott Darling turned aside 25 of 26 shots to earn the victory.

Sebastian Aho finally got the camel off his back, striking at the 11:53 mark of the first period for his first goal of the season. A Dallas defender slipped and fell, allowing Jordan Staal to pounce on the loose puck. This led to a 2-on-0 breakaway where Staal slid the puck to Aho, who shot it five-hole on Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and put the ‘Canes up 1-0. Peter couldn’t contain his excitement:

Jeff Skinner raced in for a breakaway minutes later and fired a shot backhand but it was denied by Bishop. Dan Hamhuis was called for interference on Brock McGinn with around four minutes to go in the period but the power play was negated just a minute into the man advantage after Elias Lindholm was called for tripping. Shots were even at nine apiece in the opening frame.

Just around five minutes into the game, McGinn came streaking in from center ice and fired a shot while falling down but was denied by both posts on what would have been a highlight reel goal.

All that effort for no reward...



Brock McGinn went all out on this one. pic.twitter.com/fudgH7rSHY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2017

The power play continued to struggle in the second period as the ‘Canes failed to convert a pair of chances. At the 8:44 mark of the period, Tyler Seguin delivered a pass from behind the net to Alexander Radulov who fired it in from the circle while falling down. Radulov has been on a tear as of late and his goal extended his point streak to eight games. Jamie Benn also had an assist on the goal.

The Hurricanes had an early third period power play and finally broke through. Teuvo Teravainen fired a shot over Bishop’s shoulder to give Carolina the lead. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho were rewarded with assists on Teravainen’s goal. Just a few minutes later, Teravainen fired a shot that was tipped by John Klingberg and found its way into the back of the net. Three minutes later, Teravainen salted off his natural hat trick on a one-timer set up by a beautiful pass from Staal. It was Teravainen’s first NHL hat trick and the first for the Hurricanes since Aho scored three in January of last season. Staal’s assists on all four goals marked a career high for him as well. Jeff Skinner added one more for good measure for his ninth of the season with 2.6 seconds remaining.

Looking ahead, the ‘Canes will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Islanders at the Barclays Center on Thursday evening. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Carolinas.

