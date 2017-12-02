Recap: Hutchinson, Moose Shutout Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Manitoba Moose, 4-0.

Cleveland Monsters (0) at Manitoba Moose (4)

Attendance: 5,160

Starters

Monsters

Moutrey-Pendenza-Broadhurst

Ramage-Gaunce

Kivlenieks

Moose

Sgarbossa-De Leo-Lipon

Niku-Melchiori

Hutchinson

Goal Recap

The Moose started the scoring off 6:52 into the game when Julian Melchiori banged the puck off of the left post and into the net.

A minute later, Sami Niku would launch a shot from the blue line through traffic. A piece of the puck would graze Jack Roslovic before it entered the net.

The third Moose goal of the night came 8:19 into the second period. Nic Petan passed the puck to Michael Spacek who was left unattended at the top of the right faceoff circle. Spacek fired it home to extend the Moose lead.

The fourth and final goal of the night was reminiscent of the second goal. A little over eight minutes into the third period Niku launched a shot from the blue line. Petan got a piece of the puck before it entered the back of the net.

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

Nick Moutrey is very good at clearing the puck on the penalty kill. The strength of his swing is incredible. I'd hate to play Top Golf against him.

This game was not nearly as chippy as it could have been. We've seen a lot of intensity between these two in the past. However, it seemed as though the only intense play came from the Moose tonight.

Hayden Hodgson handles the weak calls against him very well. He just gets out there, does his thing, and doesn't let it bother him.

Matiss Kivlenieks is great. Don't let the four goals allowed fool you. There were multiple times he denied backdoor attempts by the Moose. I guess they didn't know Kivlenieks has eyes in the back of his head.

We can talk until we are blue in the face about the defensive breakdowns, playing in spurts, and the inability to convert shots into goals. The fact of the matter is the lack of coverage at the defensive blue line is a mess. Four goals over two games have been scored from the blue line. I wish I could say the lack of coverage and inability to take away shots at the blue line was just a problem during this series with the Moose. It's not. I would love to see what will happen once this problem gets fixed.

3 Stars

1st – Nic Petan (1g, 2a)

2nd – Michael Hutchinson (shutout, 27 shots faced, TOI: 59:54)

3rd – Julian Melchiori (1g, 0a)

Game Stats

Elaine Shircliff Game Stats - Moose vs Monsters -12.02.2017

Captaincy Report

Andre Benoit, Alex Broadhurst, and Brett Gallant donned the “A” in tonight's game.

What's Next

The Monsters head home for a back-to-back weekend series with the Chicago Wolves on December 8th (7pm) and 9th(1pm).

There are a few promotions happening on Friday.

As always, it's “1-2-3 Friday”. Where else can you find $1 Pepsis, $2 hot dogs, and $3 selected beers than at Quicken Loans Arena?

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Monsters ice scraper.

Be prepared for an arena full of youngsters as it is Youth Hockey Tribute night.

Finally, it's everyone's favorite night of the season, Chuck-A-Bear night. Bring a brand new plush or stuffed toy to throw on the ice after the Monsters score their first goal.

On Saturday, the first 2,500 kids 14 and under will get a free Castaway Bay Day Pass.