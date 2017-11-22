Recap: It takes 4 billion shootout rounds, but the Bruins beat Jersey, 3-2

This game was not a thriller, but it got the desired result.

Gonna keep this brief, as most of you will be reading this on Thanksgiving while avoiding spending time with your random relatives.

(Highlights via @CrzyCanucklehed)

Jake DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board in the first with a wicked shot. 1-0 Bruins.

Shortly after that goal, Patrice Bergeron took a beautiful feed from David Pastrnak and did not miss. 2-0 Bruins.

Anton Khudobin with a rare misstep, as he fails to cover the puck and Jesper Bratt is there to clean it up. 2-1 Bruins.

Everything is going great! 2-1 late in the third. Oh, wait. Brian Gibbons decided he did not want things to remain great. Selfish, IMO. 2-2 tie.

Overtime saw the teams trade chances, and it wasn’t until the 11th round (yes, the ELEVENTH ROUND) of the shootout that we got a winner. 3-2 Bruins WIN!

My goodness, Charlie McAvoy. Ending it with a flourish.

Some notes:

Anton Khudobin was great. His gaffe on the first Jersey goal didn’t cause him to unravel, and he was immense down the stretch, stopping a couple breakaways in normal play then stopping 10 more in the shootout. It’s not a “goalie controversy” to say he starts Friday; his bubble is going to burst at some point, but play him until he loses. Not hard.

Danton Heinen continues to impress in all three zones. I was one of those who was skeptical of him and Austin Czarnik, wondering aloud if they were “tweeners.” Heinen has elevated his game to the next level, and doesn’t look ready to head back to Providence any time soon.

The Bruins are back at it Friday at 1 PM. It’s still absurd that the league took away the Bruins’ traditional 11 AM Black Friday game. That was always one of the best games of the year.

Happy (American) Thanksgiving to everyone! Thank you for being readers and for visiting this site.