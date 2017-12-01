Recap: Jets fly off into the Knight

The Winnipeg Jets have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights with a score of 7-4 simply by scoring more than the other team. Their high-octane offence was once again on display with stalwart youngsters Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, and Kyle Connor leading the way. Mid-age veteran Mark Scheifele also brought it tonight and while Connor Hellebuyck seemed to struggle a bit, the offence won the game for him much like he won games for the team before the offence started lighting it up.

On the injury front, there was a scary moment where Matt Hendricks got hit in the face by skate, but no harm, no foul and he returned to the game without needing stitches.

Ten Thoughts