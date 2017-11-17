Recap: Jets Rally To Out-Fly Philly

After falling behind 2-0 early, the Jets came back to win in shootout on Thursday night.

Just like the publishing of this article (sorry), the Winnipeg Jets (11-4-3) decided to take a better late than never approach in their 3-2 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-3) on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The Flyers got on the board twice early, courtesy a fast break that saw a bounce in front of Connor Hellebuyck fall right to Jakub Voracek to get the Flyers on the board 2:27 into the game.

The Flyers added another a short time later, with Dustin Byfuglien in the box for tripping. The Flyers scored after Voracek went door-to-door to Wayne Simmonds, with Hellebuyck making a great save, only for Sean Couturier to deposit the rebound.

Radko Gudas went full Ilyn Payne on Mathieu Perreault’s head and/or neck, in a nice “welcome back to game action Matty P” love tap that has earned him five and a game, plus an in person meeting with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Perreault exacted some revenge the old fashioned way in the second period: by scoring a power play goal while on a two-on-one rush with Joel Armia. Just like grandpappy used to do it. The score was 2-1 Philly headed into the third, with the Jets sporting an 0-4-0 record when trailing after two. Would Sean Couturier get the last laugh over Winnipeg? Would Kevin Cheveldayoff be made to look wrong just like that former AIH blogger keeps saying?

No. Not this time.

The Jets left it to the last minute, but Mark Scheifele whacked in a one timer from Blake Wheeler to tie things up, with Hellebuyck on the bench for the extra attacker.

Overtime was rather eventful, with a number of glorious chances for both sides going for naught. At the end of overtime the game ended in a 2-2 tie, as it should be the teams headed to the shootout.

The Jets went first in the shootout, and the two teams each scored their first two attempts, only to each be denied on their third attempt. Entering the sudden death portion of the shootout, Bryan Little scored for the Jets, while Travis Konecny was denied for Philadelphia as Winnipeg completed the comeback.

Scoring Summary

1st Period -

2:27 EV PHI 93 Jakub Voracek (5) Assists: 14 Sean Couturier (10) 28 Claude Giroux (12)

5:15 PP PHI 14 Sean Couturier (11) Assists: 17 Wayne Simmonds (6) 93 Jakub Voracek (18)

2nd Period -

13:05 PP WPG 85 Mathieu Perreault (2) Assists: 40 Joel Armia (2) 57 Tyler Myers (5)

3rd Period -

19:11 EV WPG 55 Mark Scheifele (11) Assists: 26 Blake Wheeler (19) 29 Patrik Laine (5)

Overtime -

Solved nothing

Shootout -

WPG GOAL Mark Scheifele 1-0

PHI GOAL Jakub Voracek 1-1

WPG GOAL Patrik Laine 2-1

PHI GOAL Jordan Weal 2-2

WPG SAVED Blake Wheeler 2-2

PHI SAVED Claude Giroux 2-2

WPG GOAL Bryan Little 3-2

PHI SAVED Travis Konecny 3-2

Goalies -

WPG 37 Connor Hellebuyck 30/32 .938 64:31 (10-1-2 .930 SV%)

PHI 37 Brian Elliott 31/33 .939 64:52 (6-5-2 .912 SV%)

Power Play

Winnipeg Jets - 1/7 (14/64 - 21.9%)

Philadelphia Flyers - 1/5 (Despite only having four power plays, this is the official scoring) (12/66 - 18.2%)

The Jets next play on Saturday at home against the 11-4-3 New Jersey Devils, who are lead in scoring by Taylor Hall and 2017 top pick Nico Hischier. Puck drop is at 2 pm CST.