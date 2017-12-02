Recap: Make it Three

Sabres are shutout for the third straight game in 4-0 loss to Penguins

Another night and another poor start for the Buffalo Sabres. For a team that talks so much about being ready to play and having more pride in their game, you have to wonder when we’ll start to see that.

Things started poorly when Tom Kuhnhackl was awarded a penalty shot just over three minutes into the game. Not surprisingly Robin Lehner continued his struggles with shootouts/penalty shots. Kuhnhackl beat Lehner high glove to get the Penguins out to an early lead.

Then over three minutes later noted Sabres killer Sidney Crosby scored to give his team a 2-0 lead. Rasmus Ristolainen made a novice level mistake of the throwing the puck up the middle in his own zone. The puck ended up right on the tape of Crosby who skated in and made no mistake.

The scoring wasn’t over. Late in the third Lehner overplayed Jake Guentzel and couldn’t go post to post quick enough. Guentzel wrapped it around quickly to make it 3-0 in favor of Pittsburgh after the first.

From this point on it wasn’t so much about winning, but about scoring a goal for the Sabres to break the shutout streak. They pushed in the second period and some opportunities, but were unable to beat Tristan Jarry.

Late in the period again the Penguins added another one. Conor Sheary caused a turnover and made a nice play to Patric Hornqvist who was skating down the wide open slot and beat Lehner to make it 4-0 after 40 minutes.

The Sabres controlled most of the play again in the third period but still couldn’t get a puck past Jarry. It seemed like it was just too easy for the Pens goaltender. Nathan Beaulieu had a great deflection in the final minutes of the game, but Jarry flashed the glove like it was nothing.

We’re now at three straight games with no goals for the Sabres. Nine periods of hockey without a goal. At this point, it’s not so much about winning as it is putting a puck in the net. The Sabres and Penguins will go at it again tonight from Pittsburgh.

Final Score: Penguins 4, Sabres 0

Shots on Goal: Penguins 25 | Sabres 34

Penguins Goal Scorers: Kuhnhackl (1), Crosby (11), Guentzel (12) and Hornqvist (9)

Sabres Goal Scorers: None

Three Stars of the Game

1. Tristan Jarry (34 saves, shutout)

2. Sidney Crosby (1 G, 1 A)

3. Jake Guentzel (1 G)

Comment of the Game

Getting stonewalled by Price and Vas can at least be understood. But we need to get something past Jarry or I’m not sure we’ll ever score again.

by BuffaloRepresent on Dec 1, 2017

What to Watch

1. Zach Bogosian makes his season debut.

Bogosian played 20:48 in his first game back and had four shots on goal.

2. Break the shutout streak?

Nope, three games and counting.