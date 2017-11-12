Recap: Monsters Fall to Wild in Shootout

The Iowa Wild swept the weekend series with this win over the Cleveland Monsters.

Cleveland Monsters (2) at Iowa Wild (3) - Shootout

Attendance: 4,441

Starters

Monsters

Bittner-Schroeder-Camper

Austin-Kukan

Thiessen

Wild

Mitchell-Bertschy-Cannone

Palmquist-Grant

Svedberg

Monsters Lines

Bittner-Camper-Schroeder

A.Broadhurst-Pendenza-T.Broadhurst

Thurkauf-Vigneault-Koules

Gallant-Scott-Maletta

Monsters Pairings

Gaunce-Ramage

Benoit-Somerby

Austin-Kukan

Goal Recap

The Monsters were the first of the two squads to get on the board in tonight's game. Eight and a half minutes into the first period Dean Kukan launched a shot from the blueline. Sam Vigneault was able to get a piece of the puck and deflect it into the net behind Niklas Svedberg.

With a little under six minutes to play in the second period, Jordan Schroeder extended the Monsters lead to 2-0 after receiving a beauty of a pass from Doyle Somerby.

Landon Ferraro put the Wild on the board with a little over two mutes to play in the second period. Colton Beck scooped up the puck from behind the net. He then passed to Ferraro who poked it through Brad Thiessen's five-hole.

A minute later Zach Palmquist was left alone at the blue-line. He launched a heavy-handed shot towards the net. No one was able to stop it and just like that the Wild tied the game up.

Both teams went balls to the walls through the third period and overtime. Neither goalie was willing to give up a goal. This game had to be decided in a shootout.

Shootout

Round 1

Sam Anas – Anas went Forehand then backhand before firing off a shot into the net – GOAL

Terry Broadhurst – Broadhurst rolled up to the slot before shooting the puck. Svedberg stuffed the shot. -NO GOAL

Round 2

Zack Mitchell – Mitchell raced towards the net and fired a wrister off the goal post. - NO GOAL

Jordan Schroeder – Schroeder barreled toward Svedberg and shot the puck just wide of the net. - NO GOAL

Round 3

Landon Ferraro – Ferraro banged his shot off the crossbar – NO GOAL

Paul Bittner – Bittner shot directly into Svedberg's pad – NO GOAL

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

The first goal for the Monsters came after a great coaching move. Brad Thiessen was pulled for the extra attacker after the Wild had a delayed penalty. The coaches recognized the momentum was in the Monsters favor and used the delay to their benefit.

The Monsters held the Wild to three shots in the first period. Christoph Bertschy fired one off 20 seconds into the game. The next shot didn't happen until almost the halfway mark.

Last night the Wild went 2-for-2 on the power play. Tonight they went 0-for-2. They were unable to fire off a shot during their second power play. The Monsters penalty kill unit looked nice tonight. They weren't playing frantic hockey. They played strong, smart and confident hockey on the pk. The Monsters power play didn't see the light of day as the Wild managed to not cause a single infraction.

Calvin Thurkauf is normally one of the more dependent players on the team. Tonight he was a little off. He had a few turnovers at the blueline and played tentative hockey. Hopefully, Thurkauf gets back to his old self by the time Thursday rolls around.

Both of the Wild's goals in regulation were preventable. The first one was due to sloppy play from the Monsters. The second goal happened after Zach Palmquist was left alone at the blueline.

Coach Madden switched up the lines and stuck with them tonight.

Jordan Schroeder is low-key good. He's not a fancy player who demands your attention. Night in and night out Schroeder just plays solid hockey.

3 Stars

1st – Sam Anas (Shootout, game-winning goal)

2nd – Zach Palmquist (1g, 0a)

3rd – Landon Ferraro (1g,0a)

I don't 100% agree with tonight's “3 Stars”. The Wild could have easily given Schroeder the third start of the night.

Game Stats

Elaine Shircliff Wild vs Monsters - Game Stats

Milestones

Doyle Somerby earned his first professional point after assisting Schroeder's goal.

Gif of the Game

What's Next

The Monsters head home to play the Milwaukee Admirals on November 16th and 18th. The game on the 18th is “Salute the Troops” night.