Recap: Monsters Get Lit Up By Wild

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Iowa Wild, 6-1. Terry Broadhurst had the lone Monsters’ goal of the night.

Cleveland Monsters (1) at Iowa Wild (6)

Attendance: 9,034

Starters

Monsters

Schroeder-Pendenza-A.Broadhurst

Gaunce-Ramage

Kivlenieks

Wild

Rau-Ferraro-O'Reilly

Brennan-Grant

Michalek

Goal Recap

Things didn't go as planned for the Cleveland Monsters last night. As you will read, the Iowa Wild lit the lamps a little bit more than one would like to see their opponent do in a game.

Four minutes into the first period, Zack Mitchell sped through traffic at the blueline. When he approached the right circle, Mitchell launched the puck towards the net and past Matiss Kivlenieks'.

A little under six and a half minutes later, Nick Seeler fed the puck to Sam Anas who was near the Monsters' left goal post. Kivlenieks thought Anas was going to fire the puck. Instead he passed to a wide open Justin Kloos. Knowing Kivlenieks wouldn't make it to the right post in time, Kloos fired into the open space for the Wild's second goal of the night.

The Wild would get a penalty shot four minutes and 23 seconds into the second period. Kyle Rau snuck a backhanded shot through the five-hole of Kivlenieks.

Halfway through the second period Justin Kloos passed the puck from the faceoff dot to Rau who was posted to the left of the crease. Rau touch passed to Mitchell who popped the puck into the net past Kivvlenieks' right side.

Five minutes into the third period, Pat Cannone was left alone in front of the net. Zack Mitchell quickly passed the puck to him. Kivelenieks went left thinking Mitchell would shoot giving Cannone the opportunity to fire into the net. The Wild now led the Monsters 5-0.

The Monsters would finally get on the board with six minutes and 15 seconds left in the game. Justin Scott passed the puck to Terry Broadhurst near center ice. Broadhurst took off with the puck. Alex Grant and Brennan Menell descended upon T.Broadhurst in hopes of foiling the play. Broadhurst muscled through the double team and backhanded the shot past Steve Michalek.

A flurry of traffic in front of the Monsters' net led Cristoph Bertschy to score the Wild's sixth goal of the night with a little under three minutes to play.

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

Hayden Hodgson had an incredible game. His three shots on goal were outstanding. Unfortunately, Steve Michalek was there to rob Hodgson of any joy.

Speaking of Michalek, every time I watch him play I wonder why he's not in the NHL. He reads the opposition well, knows where everyone is on the ice at all times, and makes highlight reel save after highlight reel save.

Both of the Monsters' offense and defense leave talented players unattended below the blueline. They do fine when there is only one standout to keep an eye on. It's a much different story when there are multiple skilled players for them to focus on during the game.

Miles Koules’ passing has gotten better as the season progresses. Each pass is crisp and smooth.

Going left is the Achilles tendon of Matiss Kivlenieks. When trying to stop someone on the left side of the net he leaves the right side of the net wide open. Kivlenieks needs to work on spreading his body out in the crease.

3 Stars

1st – Zack Mitchell (2g,2a)

2nd – Steve Michalek ( 31 shots faced, 30 saves, TOI: 59:58)

3rd – Christoph Bertschy (1g,1a)

Game Stats

Elaine Shircliff Iowa Wild vs Cleveland Monsters - Game Stats 11.11.2017

Milestones

Paul Bittner had his first professional fight. He fought noted fighter Nick Seeler. If given the chance, I believe Bittner would have won.

Gif of the Game

If you follow me on twitter, you know I love a good gif or two. Between fans and the Monsters organization, I am always kept entertained.

So, here comes the winner of the November 11th “Gif of the Game”.

A penalty shot makes the Wild's lead 3-0. pic.twitter.com/Pn0N0dGYZ3 — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) November 12, 2017

All of Cleveland summed up in one gif after the third Wild goal of the night.

What's Next

The Monsters have their shot at redemption on Sunday evening at 6pm est.

They head home to play the Milwaukee Admirals on November 16th and 18th. The game on the 18th is “Salute the Troops” night.