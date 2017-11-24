Recap: Monsters Pay the Price for Lack of Urgency

The Monsters fell to the Stars, 4-1.

Texas Stars (4) at Cleveland Monsters (1)

Attendance: 7,122

Starters

Monsters

A.Broadhurst- Dalpe-Pendenza

Austin-Kukan

Kivlenieks

Stars

Dickinson-Morin-Mckenzie

Hansson-Bodnarchuk

Bow

Goal Recap

A minute and 15 seconds into the second period the Stars would get on the board. Brent Regner fired the puck from the far wall. Roope Hintz redirected the puck towards Denis Gurianov who grab a piece of the puck before it went into the net.

Around four minutes later, Hintz fired the puck through Matiss Kivlenieks five-hole to give the Stars the 2-0 lead.

The Stars would extend their lead to 3-0 a minute into the third period. Justin Dowling sat just outside of the pileup in front of the net. Once the puck headed his way, Dowling fired it into the net.

The Monsters would finally get on the board almost six minutes into the third period. Dean Kukan would launch the puck from the left far wall to Miles Koules who was open near the right faceoff circle. Koules would fire the puck past Landon Bow into the net.

With less than a minute to go in the game, Sheldon Dries scored on the Monsters' empty net.

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

“I'll just make this very simple for everybody here. We were terrible, every single one of us. No compete. No urgency. No will to pay a price. No thought process to our game whatsoever.” - John Madden

3 Stars

1st – Roope Hintz (1g,1a)

2nd – Landon Bow (29 shots faced, 28 saves, TOI: 60:00)

3rd – Brian Flynn (0g, 2a)

Game Stats

Elaine Shircliff Game Stats - Stars vs Monsters - 11.24.2017

Captaincy Report

Andre Benoit, Alex Broadhurst, and Carter Camper rocked the “A” during this afternoon's game.

What's Next

The Monsters and Stars will meet again Saturday November 25th at 7pm est. Don't shave your facial hair quite yet. Saturday's game is Movember night.

They then hit the road and head to Canada to take on the Manitoba Moose on November 30th and December 2nd. Both games have an 8pm est start time.