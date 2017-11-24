Recap: Monsters Pay the Price for Lack of Urgency
Recap: Monsters Pay the Price for Lack of Urgency
The Monsters fell to the Stars, 4-1.
Texas Stars (4) at Cleveland Monsters (1)
Attendance: 7,122
Starters
Monsters
A.Broadhurst- Dalpe-Pendenza
Austin-Kukan
Kivlenieks
Stars
Dickinson-Morin-Mckenzie
Hansson-Bodnarchuk
Bow
Goal Recap
A minute and 15 seconds into the second period the Stars would get on the board. Brent Regner fired the puck from the far wall. Roope Hintz redirected the puck towards Denis Gurianov who grab a piece of the puck before it went into the net.
Around four minutes later, Hintz fired the puck through Matiss Kivlenieks five-hole to give the Stars the 2-0 lead.
The Stars would extend their lead to 3-0 a minute into the third period. Justin Dowling sat just outside of the pileup in front of the net. Once the puck headed his way, Dowling fired it into the net.
The Monsters would finally get on the board almost six minutes into the third period. Dean Kukan would launch the puck from the left far wall to Miles Koules who was open near the right faceoff circle. Koules would fire the puck past Landon Bow into the net.
With less than a minute to go in the game, Sheldon Dries scored on the Monsters' empty net.
But Wait! There's More
Quick Thoughts
“I'll just make this very simple for everybody here. We were terrible, every single one of us. No compete. No urgency. No will to pay a price. No thought process to our game whatsoever.” - John Madden
3 Stars
1st – Roope Hintz (1g,1a)
2nd – Landon Bow (29 shots faced, 28 saves, TOI: 60:00)
3rd – Brian Flynn (0g, 2a)
Game Stats
Captaincy Report
Andre Benoit, Alex Broadhurst, and Carter Camper rocked the “A” during this afternoon's game.
What's Next
The Monsters and Stars will meet again Saturday November 25th at 7pm est. Don't shave your facial hair quite yet. Saturday's game is Movember night.
They then hit the road and head to Canada to take on the Manitoba Moose on November 30th and December 2nd. Both games have an 8pm est start time.
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...