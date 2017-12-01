Recap: Moose Score a Touchdown Against the Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Manitoba Moose, 7-1.

Cleveland Monsters (1) at Manitoba Moose (7)

Attendance: 3,680

Starters

Monsters

Moutrey-Pendenza-Hannikainen

Carlsson-Gaunce

Thiessen

Moose

Lemieux-Cormier-Robinson

Niku-Melchiori

Hutchinson

Goal Recap

The Moose were the first to get on the board with 10 seconds left in the first. This was after a series of beautiful passes from Nic Petan, Sami Niku, and Michael Spacek.

Five goals were scored between the two teams in the second period.

With 7:15 to go in the second period, Chase De Leo pushed the puck into the net after it bounced off of Cameron Gaunce's skate.

Fourteen minutes into the second, Mason Appleton finally got the goal he was looking for during the game. Petan backhanded the puck to Appleton while distracting the Monsters. He was able to score on Thiessen to make it 3-0.

Forty-six seconds later, Miles Koules backhands a shot from between the faceoff circles to put the Monsters up 3-1. Sam Vigneault lifted his skate to allow the puck to move through traffic but a piece of it touched the skate. The goal would be credited to Vigneault.

A minute later, Buddy Robinson stole the puck Dean Kukan and Brendan Lemieux were fighting to get. Robinson fired it just above Thiessen's left side.

With three and a half minutes left to play in the second, Julian Melchiori fired a shot from just below the blue line. It maneuvered it's way through traffic and found the back of the Monsters' net.

After Melchiori's goal, Matiss Kivlenieks replaced Thiessen in net for the Monsters.

The Moose started things off with a bang in a minute into the third period with a goal from Peter Stoykewych. I'll give you one guess where he shot the puck from.

Did you figure it out yet?

No?

Just below the blue line.

The seventh and final goal for the Moose came with a little over seven minutes to play. Appleton skated around the net and passed to Roslovic who was open in front of the net. Roslovic slammed the puck home to give the Moose the 7-1 lead.

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

Dean Kukan was the rebound King last night. He was constantly swooping into the paint to scoop up pucks from both sides of the team.

Sam Vigneault had a beautiful pass in the first which he shot through a Moose player's legs.

Ryan Collins stole the puck out of the blue paint in front of Thiessen in the first. It was a thing of beauty.

The Monsters played in spurts again. Not a full 60 minutes of hockey was played by the whole team.

The defense isn't gelling. I'm not sure if that's because of the constant additions and subtractions.

The Monsters have to stop letting the opponent fire off shots from just below the blue line. They keep turning into goals.

3 Stars

1st – Mason Appleton (1g, 2a)

2nd – Michael Hutchinson (35 shots faced, 34 saves, TOI: 60:00)

3rd – Nic Petan (0g, 3a)

Game Stats

Elaine Shircliff Game Stats - Moose vs Monsters - 11.30.2017

Captaincy Report

The “A” ended up on a few fresh sweaters tonight. Alex Broadhurst, Cameron Gaunce, and Markus Hannikainen rocked the coveted letter tonight.

My guess is Hannikainen will be down in Cleveland for the long haul since he donned the “A” tonight.

Milestones

Miles Koules is on a three-game point streak.

What's Next

The Monsters and Moose will meet again on Saturday, December 2nd at 8 pm est in Manitoba.