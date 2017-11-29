RECAP: Nugent-Hopkins’ OT Tally Gives Oilers 3-2 Victory

Overtime marker by RNH gives Oilers two wins in a row.

The Oilers are...on...a...winning streak!

IMPRESSIVE!

Okay, it’s a two game win streak.

And the second game was at home against the worst team in the West.

And the Coyotes had goaltending pillar Scott Wedgewood in the net. Yeah I don’t care. Edmonton could have beaten a questionable Junior B team by one goal tonight, and I’d have run the same line. WOOOOOOOOOOOO.

Connor McDavid was held without a point for the first time since the year 1735. The Oilers did just enough to take two points from the Coyotes, they’re now winners of two straight. The Oilers did not dominate this one. Cam Talbot did a lot of the lifting, and the Oilers were benefactors of a couple of breakaways that finally went in.

The Oilers had to come back from behind twice. Super well known forward Christian Fischer opened the scoring for the Coyotes with six minutes having expired in the first. Fischer’s goal was a reward after a Talbot rebound that fell to the feet of Fischer.

A couple of breakaway goals made the rounds tonight. Zack Kassian scored his first on the season on a breakaway.

Oilers would enter the first intermission tied at 1. It would remain that way until the second was nearly over. Ryan Strome took a two minute penalty for slashing Luke Schenn, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson would score a power play goal with less than a minute remaining. The Coyotes would take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room with one period to go.

The Coyotes’ power play was 1/2. Edmonton’s PK continues to look less than stellar out there, now ranked last in the league at 73.2%.

The Oilers would tie it up in the third. Who would you count on to score that tying goal? Of course it’s Matt Benning. It’s Matt Benning from the point, actually.

Yeah I’m going to need some more Scott Wedgewood in my life. Like, on Thursday when the Maple Leafs come to town.

The third period came to a close knotted at two. The Oilers needed a hero in overtime. No, it’s not Iiro Pakarinen. Although that would’ve been nice too.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins takes it to Scott Wedgewood’s place en route to a 3-2 OT victory. The Oilers are victorious again. It only took til the 25th game to win 10. 35 more victories, and this team is headed to the playoffs. This stuff is easy.

The Maple Leafs come to town on Thursday. Can the Oilers make it three in a row?