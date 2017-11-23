RECAP: Oilers 6, Red Wings 2

Finally, some good news

Finally.

After four consecutive losses on the road that included an 8-3 drubbing at the hands of the St. Louis Blues the night prior, the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena over the Detroit Red Wings. Normally, I’d take a minute to assess the strength of the opponent and whether or not this victory meant something for the Oilers, but like the Vegas game, it doesn’t matter who they beat so long as they’re winning. The club is desperate for points right now, and a 6-2 victory in Detroit holds off the vultures long enough for another game.

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers found themselves on the penalty kill just seven minutes into the first period. The penalty kill is probably the worst thing going for the Oilers right now (it’s ranked 29th overall), and Tomas Tatar took a blast from ten feet in front of Cam Talbot to make it 1-0.

Darnell Nurse scored a goal in garbage time versus the Blues on Tuesday. He’d tie the score up shortly after Tatar’s goal by throwing it in front of the net while Lucic used his body to cause general confusion in front of Wings goalie Jimmy Howard. Can’t stop what you can’t see, and it’s 1-all midway through the first.

Patrick Maroon and Niklas Kronwall would trade goals in the first period, the OIlers and Red Wings would be tied at 2 after 20 minutes of play. Maybe they can wrangle a point or two out of Detroit after all.

SECOND PERIOD

Jujhar Khaira, Mark Letestu and Drake Caggiula each had goals for the Oilers. McDavid hit up Drake Caggiula for the Oilers’ fifth goal of the game, the goal was reminiscent of a goal that happened just a few nights ago in Dallas.

Nothing good has come from the Jordan Eberle trade, at least from the Oilers’ point of view. That is, maybe McDavid / Caggiula can become a thing. Maybe there’s a long line of inexpensive players who can score 20 goals a season when teamed up with McDavid. That would be a nice luxury for the organization to have.

With Khaira, Letestu and Caggiula’s tallies, the OIlers would end up with a 5-2 lead heading into the third. Jesse Puljujarvi would score his second goal of the year on a one-timer from Ryan Strome (who had two points!), and the Oilers would take this one from Detroit by a 6-2 score.

Good. Felt good on TV, it had to feel even better on the ice.

