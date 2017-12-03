Recap: Sabres End Shutout Streak in Loss to Penguins

They may have lost, but we got to see a goal

Another night, another loss for the Buffalo Sabres. They’ve now lost four straight and 11 of their last 12. Also, after tonight’s loss and the Arizona Coyotes 5-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Sabres find themselves alone in last place in the league. Unbelievably they’re playing at a 49 point pace right now. 49! That’s only one point better than the Colorado Avalanche of last season who we all pointed and laughed at as a joke.

But, hey they scored a goal tonight!

Anyways onto the game tonight. The Sabres set the tone for the game pretty early. They began their parade to the penalty box with three first period penalties. They managed to kill them all off.

However, a late period goal would get the Penguins on the board first Evgeni Malkin made a nice play to beat Chad Johnson for his eighth goal of the season to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

A little over five minutes into the second period another defensive break down resulted in a Penguins goal. They couldn’t figure out their coverage and ironically Josh Gorges pointed to Carl Hagelin seconds before he got free and beat Chad Johnson in front of the net to make it 2-0.

Pittsburgh would increase their lead to three with one minute left in the period. Sidney Crosby deked his way through the defense and found Patric Hornqvist in front to give his club a commanding lead after two periods.

The big moment of the night came in the third period. Evander Kane made a nice play behind the net to get the puck to Jack Eichel. He then made an even prettier play with a behind the back pass to Jason Pominville in front to break the scoreless streak at 232:09 of game action.

Just over two minutes later the party was over and it was back to reality. Phil Kessel came racing down the wing and beat Chad Johnson with his patented shot from the faceoff dot to beat Johnson.

Crosby would add an empty net goal for good measure as the Penguins swept the home and home series. As well as the season series. The winless streak in Pittsburgh will now at least stretch into 2018.

Final Score: Penguins 5, Sabres 1

Shots on Goal: Penguins 29 | Sabres 33

Penguins Goal Scorers: Malkin (8), Hagelin (2), Hornqvist (10), Kessel (12) and Crosby (12)

Sabres Goal Scorers: Pominville (7)

Three Stars of the Game

1. Sidney Crosby (1 G, 1 A)

2. Patric Hornqvist (1 G, 1 A)

3. Evgeni Malkin (1 G, 1 A)

Comment of the Game

GGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

wait.. what do we do now

"What’s that? Ah — Playoffs?" - '17-'18 Buffalo Sabres

What to Watch

1. Score a goal, please.

They got one!

2. Hudson Fasching recalled.

Fasching played 10:57, had no shots on goal and one penalty.