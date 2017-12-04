Recap: Stars Cruise to a 7-2 Win In Colorado

The Stars win streak steam rolls through the Avs in second half of back to back and so the power of the yellow laces continues

A slashing penalty on Alex Kerfoot gave the Stars their first power-play of the night, but couldn’t get much action going on. This was the case for much of the first period as neither team could get going early on. A slow first period as both teams saw very few shots on goal and couldn’t seem to cement themselves into the game.

Luckily Tyler Seguin had other plans and was able to change all that. As Seguin hit the breakaway with a man closing in on his left but was able to make some real shifty moves in the offensive zone and had Jonathan Bernier falling all over the place. Seguin puts it in the net, Alexander Radulov crushes Seguin on the celebration and the Stars take a 1-0 lead in Colorado.

Seguin with the backhand goal and Radulov with the big Russian bear hug. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/CTu87Xt7Gz — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2017

And it was at this moment, that Tyler Seguin knew his celebration wasn't going to go as planned. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/FzJTNmPzba — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2017

Heading into the first intermission it was looking like a 1-0 Stars lead, but with 49.5 seconds Alexander Radulov was able to get his stick on John Klingberg’s point shot. Radulov gets the goal and the Stars headed into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead over the Avs.

Into the second period and the Avs were able to strike quick and by quick I mean 39 seconds quick. They get up on the board thanks to Miko Rantanen cutting the Stars lead down to just 2-1 and had me sitting in my seat still comfortable with the lead but starting to get nervous, rightfully so.

Dallas was able to answer back and put one up on the board to take back the two goal lead. A beautiful rush by Devin Shore was finished off with a soft touch from Jason Spezza that saw the puck go right under Bernier’s legs and 6:48 into the second period the Stars extend the lead at 3-1.

A 1:04 later Greg Pateryn decide he wanted to join the party and blasts one in off of the post and the Stars take a 4-1 lead. Bernier would then get pulled from the game and for the first time in Colorado I could sit there in my seat and yell, cheer, and simply be over ecstatic. With four goals on nine shots, there was plenty to be excited for.

The Stars continued to turn the heat up against the Avs as Radek Faksa it seemed would keep supplying Dallas with goals and was awarded with the fifth goal of the night for Dallas. Although, Colorado would challenge the call as Tyler Pitlick made contact with Semyon Varlamov. The Avs would end up getting the call for goaltender interference and the goal was then taken back, but still a 4-1 Stars advantage.

With 7:15 left in the middle frame, Colorado cuts down the lead to just two as Blake Comeau gets a loose puck and puts it in past Khari Lehtonen, 4-2. Later in the period and the Avs get called for a holding penalty giving the Stars their second power-play. As the power-play was wrapping up, Brett Ritchie gets the call for offensive zone roughing. The Avs head for their first power-play on the night, but Dallas was able to get the puck up against the boards in the defensive zone and hold it up against the wall for what seemed like a good chunk of time.

Four minutes or so now in the third and Curtis McKenzie puts in hard work on the defensive side, racking up a steal. Passing it off to Brett Ritchie, who then fired away at a vastly open net and gives the Stars a 5-2 lead.

4:10 remaining in the final period and this game was all but over, Dallas however wanted to keep the scoring party open. Radek Faksa gets called for slashing and the Stars are shorthanded, the Avs pull their goalie for a 6-on-4. But playing some good defense and chipping the puck out of the zone it seemed, Devin Shore found the netting and gets the very shorthanded goal to make it 6-2.

The Avs send their goalie back out to finish off what is left of the game, but Brett Ritchie scores his second of the night and gives the Stars the 7-2 win. Everyone seemed to pitch in tonight and the Stars get the comfortable win, extending their winning streak to five games in a row.

Yes, the yellow laces are magic and the power continues, now at 5-0. But I also heard that Bob Sturm has been wearing the same black dress shirt these past couple games... Plus, I have also been wearing the same yellow shirt underneath my Stars jersey for the past couple games as well... Coincidence I think not, so where is the power for the Stars in these recent games truly coming from?

The key to this Dallas Stars win was Bob Sturm's black shirt! https://t.co/mgjzKzpEP2 pic.twitter.com/AQhEV7WiBx — 92.1 FM The Team (@TheTeamSports) November 11, 2017

Ignore my Dad’s Avalanche jersey there, but do note the yellow undershirt. I think its magic now and if you don’t pick my shirt, well then I will be severely sad. Kidding of course, but all jokes aside the Stars pick up an easy win and two points out in Colorado against the Avalanche. And will head back home to American Airlines Center to play the Nashville Predators at 7:30 CST on Tuesday.