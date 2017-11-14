Recap: Stars Fall to the Panthers in the Shootout

Dallas captures a point in shootout loss to Florida

Penalty trouble early on for the Stars cost them big time through the first period of play. Devin Shore finds himself with hi first minor on the season, and even with an ineffective power-play for the panthers all season, they made sure it counted tonight. Jonathan Huberdeau was able to find a seam and get one in past Khari Lehtonen, to put the Panthers up 1-0 five minutes into the period.

One almost lone bright spot in the first was Remi Elie’s physicality, pounding a Panther up and into the Stars bench.

A tripping penalty on Greg Pateryn then gave Florida their second power-play of the night. But as this power-play was winding down Jamie Oleksiak then got caught with a high stick. Florida was able to obtain a brief 5-on-3, only for about four seconds, and then back to the 5-on-4 power-play. Where the Panthers, Jonathan Huberdeau, was able to take advantage for the second time of the night. Florida goes up 2-0 and the Stars found themselves just simply trying to survive the first period.

The captain did what he has done all season, in keeping the Stars afloat, and cut the lead in half on a beauty of a offensive play. Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn go on the rush and Radulov dishes it to Benn for the assist, giving Radulov an NHL best nine game point streak.

Second period began with a 4-on-4 from penalties that had occurred late in the first. Tyler Seguin went on a breakaway drawing a penalty and instead of giving the Stars a penalty shot, they get the two minute minor and the Stars see a little 4-on-3 action. Nothing going for the power-play units for the Stars as they see another power-play, shot after shot after shot yet Roberto Luongo was having none of it and wouldn’t let any chance enter into the net. The Panthers kill off the Stars power-play yet again and Dallas was still looking for a goal to tie the game up.

Out shooting the Panthers in the middle frame, by a heavy margin, that equalizer would finally come halfway through the period. Roberto Luongo went behind the net to pass it out yet the pressure closed in and Jamie Benn found himself with the puck popping it into the net as Luongo was trying to hurry back. That would give the captain his second of the night and would tie it up at two. That is until Remi Elie shortly thereafter would get a nice dish from Spezza, finding the corner above Luongo’s shoulder to give Dallas a 3-2 lead. That span of offense happened to be two goals in a span of about 1:07.

Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers now were starting to slip, only getting one shot on Lehtonen in the period, and Jamie McGinn sensed it, practically mugging Antoine Roussel. Both headed to the box for fighting even though Roussel didn't throw a single punch... The Stars would head into the final period up 3-2.

Three minutes into the third and even with some defensive plays, Aleksander Barkov got the Panthers back in the game and was able to get the evened up at three. That was about all the action that took place beside a couple power-plays and penalty kills but the game would stay even at three through the end of 60 minutes.

Overtime presumed with the Stars looking like they were going to end it early but Luongo made some big saves to extend the Panthers chances at a win. Neither team was able to strike and take it after the extra time and a shoot out we went.

SEGUIN!!! — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

Benn — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

Trochek scores, Panthers win. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

Tyler Seguin- Goal Jonathan Huberdeau- No goal Jamie Benn- No goal Aleksander Barkov- Goal Alexander Radulov- No goal Vincent Trochek- Goal

Stars fall to the Panthers in the shootout, but a point is a point and the Stars will take it, especially after trailing the Panthers early on. Dallas will play the Lightning out in Tampa Bay on Thursday.