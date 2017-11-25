Recap: Stars Sweep Monsters in Weekend Series
Monsters fall to the Stars, 3-2.
Texas Stars (3) at Cleveland Monsters (2)
Attendance: 9,136
Starters
Monsters
Moutrey-Camper-Hannikainen
Austin-Kukan
Korpisalo
Stars
Mckenzie-Morin-Dickinson
Bodnarchuk-Hansson
Bow
Goal Recap
The Stars were the first on the board two minutes and 40 seconds into the game. Matt Mangene passed the puck to Roope Hintz who was open to Joonas Korpisalo's right and fired the puck into the back of the net.
A minute later, Carter Camper passed the puck to Nick Moutrey from the far left wall. Moutrey backhanded the puck into the net for the tie.
Almost five minutes into the second period, Brian Flynn shot a puck right over Korpisalo's glove. The Stars now led the Monsters, 2-1.
Samuel Laberge extended the Stars lead to 3-1 six and a half minutes into the third period. It was one of those see it to believe it kind of goals. Dillon Heatherington banged the puck off the backboards. Laberge scooped it up and squeaked it past Korpisalo's left skate for the goal.
With four and a half minutes left in the game, Miles Koules put the Monsters within one of the Stars.
Carter Camper launched towards the net and Koules poked it in past Bow.
But Wait! There's More
Quick Thoughts
- There was a lot of sloppy passing this weekend. The Monsters would either miss their man or pass it directly to the Stars.
“Our execution wasn't there. Our puck decisions weren't there. We weren't reading the right reads.” - John Madden
- Nick Moutrey has this new thing where he playfully rubs his glove in the other team's face when they start jawing him.
- Speaking of Moutrey, he spent this weekend posted in front of the Stars' net. Posting a big body in front of the net who is willing to attack the net at a moment's notice was a nice touch by the coaches.
- Miles Koules, Carter Camper, and Dean Kukan almost always seem to make magic happen on the power play. They are three of the best guys on the pp unit.
- The highlight of tonight's game for the Monsters was their 3-on-5 penalty kill unit. Passes were clean. Their stickhandling was solid. The amount of pressure they applied made it hard for the Stars to fire off a shot.
“Everybody has video so we know what plays they are running. At the same time, that's (succesful pk) something we pride ourselves. I think the guys who kill penalties really take pride in it. When you take pride in something you're going to have success.” - John Madden
3 Stars
1st – Samuel Laberge (1g, 0a)
2nd – Roope Hintz (1g, 0a)
3rd – Nick Moutrey (1g, 0a)
Game Stats
Captaincy Report
Andre Benoit, Alex Broadhurst, and Carter Camper donned the “A” on their chest tonight.
Milestones
Nick Moutrey scored his first goal of the season in the first period.
Samuel Laberge's goal in the third period was his first professional goal.
What's Next
The Monsters hit the road and head to Canada to take on the Manitoba Moose on November 30th and December 2nd. Both games have an 8pm est start time.
