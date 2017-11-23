Recap: You Sunk My Battleship!

Cleveland Monsters fall to the Milwaukee Admirals, 3-2, in a shootout.

Cleveland Monsters (2) at Milwaukee Admirals (3) - Shootout

Attendance: 3,789

Starters

Monsters

A.Broadhurst-Dalpe-Pendenza

Collins-Carlsson

Thiessen

Admirals

Zolnierczyk-Smith-Butler

Carrier-Oligny

Lindback

Goal Recap

The first goal of the game didn’t come until halfway through the first period. A turnover from Joe Pendenza allowed Harry Zolnierczyk to fire a wrister from the circle past Brad Thiessen.

Almost five minutes later, the Admirals would extend their lead over the Monsters. Trevor Smith fired the puck from the left circle to Bobby Butler who was open at the right circle. Thiessen was prepared to stop Smith if he fired the shot. However, he was unable to get to the other post in time to stop Butler from scoring.

The Monsters would finally get on the board six minutes and 40 seconds into the second period. Pendenza would go toe-to-toe with Petter Granberg before firing the puck past Anders Lindback.

Four and a half minutes into the third period the Monsters tied the game at two. Doyle Somerby fired a shot from the point. Alex Broadhurst was able to get a piece of the puck and redirect it into the back of the net.

This was the last time either team would score in regulation. They had to decide the game in a shootout.

Shootout

Round 1

Tyler Moy - Moy would swing wide to the right and then slow down in an attempt to fool Thiessen. - NO GOAL

Zac Dalpe- Dalpe would shoot just high of the crossbar. -NO GOAL

Round 2

Trevor Smith - Smith fired from the point but was stuffed by Thiessen. - NO GOAL

Paul Bittner - Bittner fired a wrister that went just a bit high. - NO GOAL

Round 3

Bobby Butler - Butler launched a shot from between the circles and into the back of the net. - GOAL

Carter Camper - Camper got a little fancy with the stick and tried to poke it past Lindback. - NO GOAL

The Admirals would walk away with the win this time.

But Wait! There's More

Quick Thoughts

It took almost seven minutes before either team was able to register a shot on goal. The defenders from both squads were on point in the first period.

Nick Moutrey played for the first time in 11 games tonight. He played the first period like he hadn't missed a single game.

Joe Pendenza normally plays exceptionally well against his former team. Tonight, was a rare off night for him. He had multiple turnovers. One of which led to the first goal of the game. Pendenza constantly lost control of the puck in both the first and second period. He also took a hooking penalty in overtime which should have been a penalty shot. Boy, did Pendenza get lucky on that one. Yes, he scored in the second period but that doesn't cancel out Pendenza's mistakes.

The Broadhurst brothers took a beating and the refs didn't call a thing. Yet, they didn't let the lack of calls bother them. They just continued to play their game and get under the skin of the Admirals.

3 Stars

1st – Anders Lindback (41 shots faced, 39 saves, TOI: 65:00)

2nd – Bobby Butler (1g, 1a)

3rd – Harry Zolnierczyk (1g,1a)

Game Stats

Game Stats - Monsters vs Admirals - 11.23.2017

Captaincy Report

Modeling the “A” tonight was Alex Broadhurst, Brett Gallant, and Andre Benoit.

John Ramage did not don the letter tonight because he was scratched.

What's Next

The Monsters head home to take on the Texas Stars in a back-to-back weekend series. Friday's game will take place at 1 pm. Turn your day into a doubleheader and stay for the Cavs at 8 pm.

Saturday's game will take place at 7 pm.