Recovery Proceeds: Cam Fowler Could Return

Is Cam Fowler about to come back from injury?

The Orange County Register reported this morning that Cam Fowler is probable to return from his knee injury tonight.

Fowler has played 7 games this season with 1G and 1A with a 0 +/- rating. It will be exciting to get Fowler back out there on the ice and to see the full defense core healthy.

Per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register

Optional skate here at SAP. Looking probable that Cam Fowler (knee) returns to the lineup. RC called him "game-time decision." Scratches appear to be Beauchemin, who likely won't play back-to-backs, Megna and Holzer. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) November 20, 2017

Still on the Injured Reserve-

Ryan Getzlaf - Still recovering from facial surgery.

Ryan Kesler - Appears to still be recovering, but is skating when he can.

Ryan Miller- Reports indicate he is facing shots and may be back in the next few days.

Jared Boll - Still on IR. No disclosure as to what his injury was and or when he will be back. He will, however, be at tonight’s tree lighting and watch party at The Market Place.

Ondrej Kase - Still recovering from his upper body injury from the hit during the Los Angeles Kings game.

Patrick Eaves - Unknown what the time of recovery is or when he will be coming back.