Recovery Proceeds: Oh Captain My Captain!

An apple a day will keep the doctor away.

O captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done, the ship”team” has weather’d every rack(lines), the prize”vatanen trade” we sought is won. The port”playoff chances” is near, the bells”fans” I hear, the people exulting.

Afternoon Anaheim Calling! As you can see from the wonderful updated poem our captain Ryan Getzlaf is nearing his return along with some other pieces coming in play.

Jakob Silfverberg —

Jakob Silfverberg did not play in the third. Has upper-body injury and was held out for precautionary reasons. We'll follow up in Columbus tomorrow. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) November 30, 2017

Ondrej Kase —

Ondrej Kase is practicing on a line with Antoine Vermette and Derek Roy. Jakob Silfverberg not skating. Brandon Montour is. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) November 30, 2017

Brandon Montour - Per Eric Stephens he is skating with the team. The likelihood of him playing Friday I would guess is pretty high since he was out with just a Hyper-extended Elbow.

Derek Roy (formerly known as Kevin Roy, according to Stephens) — expect we will see him play Friday night.

Ryan Getzlaf/Ryan Kesler — Per Eric Stephens, he is skating with Ryan Kesler on a daily basis.

GMBM said he thinks Getzlaf will be back before Kesler. Both are skating daily, as RC had said, and he expects the two will join Ducks on next road trip before Christmas. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) November 30, 2017

Rickard Rakell -

Murray also said the team is "hopeful" Rickard Rakell could return for the game against Las Vegas next week. He said the center (upper-body injury) may skate with Getzlaf and Kesler today in Anaheim. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 30, 2017

Jared Boll -According to last night’s broadcast, Jared Boll and Ondrej Kase were practicing with San Diego Gulls.

Patrick Eaves - Word on Patrick is he is skating on his own time and has been working out off-ice for a few weeks now. Not sure if he is skating at Honda Center as this has not been confirmed. Still no timetable on any sort of a return plan for him.