Recovery Proceeds: Oh Captain My Captain!

An apple a day will keep the doctor away.

O captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done, the ship”team” has weather’d every rack(lines), the prize”vatanen trade” we sought is won. The port”playoff chances” is near, the bells”fans” I hear, the people exulting.

Afternoon Anaheim Calling! As you can see from the wonderful updated poem our captain Ryan Getzlaf is nearing his return along with some other pieces coming in play.

Jakob Silfverberg

Ondrej Kase

Brandon Montour - Per Eric Stephens he is skating with the team. The likelihood of him playing Friday I would guess is pretty high since he was out with just a Hyper-extended Elbow.

Derek Roy (formerly known as Kevin Roy, according to Stephens) — expect we will see him play Friday night.

Ryan Getzlaf/Ryan Kesler — Per Eric Stephens, he is skating with Ryan Kesler on a daily basis.

Rickard Rakell -

Jared Boll -According to last night’s broadcast, Jared Boll and Ondrej Kase were practicing with San Diego Gulls.

Patrick Eaves - Word on Patrick is he is skating on his own time and has been working out off-ice for a few weeks now. Not sure if he is skating at Honda Center as this has not been confirmed. Still no timetable on any sort of a return plan for him.

