Red Wings and Maple Leafs Hall of Famer Red Kelly dies at 91 years old

One of the Red Wings' most recognizable faces, Leonard "Red" Kelly, died on Thursday at 91 years old in Toronto. A Hall of Famer who spent 13 seasons with the Red Wings and eight more with the Maple Leafs, Kelly was an eight-time Stanley Cup champion, a four-time Lady Byng Trophy winner and he won the Norris Trophy for his play on the blue line in the 1953-54 season.

The family released a statement on Kelly's death.

Hockey legend Red Kelly passed away this morning in Toronto at the age of 91. Red was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and was tremendously proud of his many hockey accomplishments. He was very moved by decades of love and support from Red Wings fans and was humbled to have his jersey retired earlier this year. We are comforted in knowing that he impacted so many people both at and away from the rink and know that his life will be celebrated. Arrangements will be announced once they are finalized

"Red Kelly was one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Detroit Red Wings, a tremendously impactful figure to the game of hockey, and a wonderful person and family man," said Red Wings' CEO Christopher Ilitch. "I would like to extend our most sincere condolences, on behalf of Marian Ilitch and the entire Red Wings family, to his wife, Andra, and all of his family and friends."

Kelly played both defense and forward with the Red Wings, succeeding at both.

"The entire Toronto Maple Leafs organization mourns the passing of Red Kelly," said Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan in a statement. "For those of us who were lucky enough to have known or encountered Red, we will all miss his sharp mind and keen intellect. He was a gentle man but a fierce competitor. Above all, he was a family man, and he will be missed by his hockey family. Our deepest sympathies go out to Andra, their children, grandchildren and the entire Kelly family."

Kelly was predominantly a center with the Maple Leafs, with his last season in 1967 incidentally being the last Stanley Cup that Toronto has won.