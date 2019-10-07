Red Wings' Anthony Mantha scores four goals in 4-3 win over Dallas

Anthony Mantha has had quite the start to his 2019-2020 campaign. Not only did the 25-year-old Red Wings forward record three points in Detroit's season opening win on Saturday, he also followed it up with an even more impressive showing on Sunday.

Mantha scored four times in the Wings' home opener against the Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, making him the first player in franchise history to score four goals in a home opener since John Sorrell did it in 1933. Mantha's goals were the only ones that Detroit scored all night, but they were enough to let the Wings come away on the right side of a 4-3 game against the Stars.

Anthony Mantha goes beast mode with a four-goal game against Dallas pic.twitter.com/MXZ0yGJigZ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 7, 2019

Mantha's final tally came with just 54 seconds remaining in the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie and powering Detroit to a 2-0-0 start to the season.

For those keeping track at home, Mantha now has five goals and seven points through two games to start the season. According to my calculations, that is quite good.

The Red Wings are generally considered a long shot to make noise this season, but they've got some nice pieces in place as they continue to build towards the future. Mantha is one of those pieces and this red hot start to the season should have Detroit fans very excited. He has continued to blossom into a very dangerous offensive weapon and, if he can stay healthy, he should break the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.

If he continues to play anywhere near as well as he has through the first two games, 40 goals certainly isn't out of the question either.