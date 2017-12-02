Red Wings at Canadiens, Predicted Lineup, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: Bell Centre

TV: FSD, Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM

Canadiens Blog: Eyes on the Prize

The Wings are in Montreal tonight looking to both avenge their most-recent loss to the Canadiens and to put an end to their latest six-game losing streak. Thursday’s loss, another against a team playing the second night of a back-to-back was easily among the worst of a growing pile this season, as the Wings took a 2-1 lead after one period and promptly turned it onto a laugher the other way in favor of a team missing their best center and their best defenseman.

If there’s hope to be gleaned here, it’s that at least the team is saying what you’d expect a team in this situation to be saying about needing to play better.

"Obviously, that's something we want to correct. In saying that, we can't look back, we have to look forward," Kronwall said. "Sure you can look at video and 'we have to do this or that better' but everything starts with doing it right for 60 minutes. "It comes down to every single guy in here has to be better than we have been. We've talked a little bit about you can play really well and lose but it's a lot easier to lose when that happens. "Nobody is happy right now, but in saying that, stay positive, go back to work. We're the only ones who can change something."

Hopefully, the expected return of Martin Frk will put a charge back into a recently-anemic offense. A booming right-handed shot may be just what the doctor ordered.

On the Habs’ side, it’s unlikely Shea Weber is coming off IR today to get back into the lineup, but Jonathan Drouin and his lower body injury could return from day-to-day status.

Let’s Go Red Wings!

Estimated Lineup

Gustav Nyquist - Henrik Zetterberg - Andreas Athanasiou

Anthony Mantha - Dylan Larkin - Tomas Tatar

Darren Helm - Frans Nielsen - Justin Abdelkader

Scott Wilson - Luke Glendening - Martin Frk

Danny DeKeyser - Mike Green

Jonathan Ericsson - Trevor Daley

Niklas Kronwall - Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Petr Mrazek

