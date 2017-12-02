Red Wings at Canadiens, Predicted Lineup, How to Watch
Red Wings at Canadiens, Predicted Lineup, How to Watch
Time: 7:00pm ET
Place: Bell Centre
TV: FSD, Sportsnet, TVAS
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM
Canadiens Blog: Eyes on the Prize
The Wings are in Montreal tonight looking to both avenge their most-recent loss to the Canadiens and to put an end to their latest six-game losing streak. Thursday’s loss, another against a team playing the second night of a back-to-back was easily among the worst of a growing pile this season, as the Wings took a 2-1 lead after one period and promptly turned it onto a laugher the other way in favor of a team missing their best center and their best defenseman.
If there’s hope to be gleaned here, it’s that at least the team is saying what you’d expect a team in this situation to be saying about needing to play better.
"Obviously, that's something we want to correct. In saying that, we can't look back, we have to look forward," Kronwall said. "Sure you can look at video and 'we have to do this or that better' but everything starts with doing it right for 60 minutes.
"It comes down to every single guy in here has to be better than we have been. We've talked a little bit about you can play really well and lose but it's a lot easier to lose when that happens.
"Nobody is happy right now, but in saying that, stay positive, go back to work. We're the only ones who can change something."
Hopefully, the expected return of Martin Frk will put a charge back into a recently-anemic offense. A booming right-handed shot may be just what the doctor ordered.
On the Habs’ side, it’s unlikely Shea Weber is coming off IR today to get back into the lineup, but Jonathan Drouin and his lower body injury could return from day-to-day status.
Let’s Go Red Wings!
Estimated Lineup
Gustav Nyquist - Henrik Zetterberg - Andreas Athanasiou
Anthony Mantha - Dylan Larkin - Tomas Tatar
Darren Helm - Frans Nielsen - Justin Abdelkader
Scott Wilson - Luke Glendening - Martin Frk
Danny DeKeyser - Mike Green
Jonathan Ericsson - Trevor Daley
Niklas Kronwall - Nick Jensen
Gameday Prediction Contest
Game Day Prediction Contest
Would you like to predict the outcome of the game and potentially become internet famous? Well you're in luck, because here's your opportunity. Here's how it works.
First off, if you don't have an SBN Username, make one! We'd love to have you, plus it's much easier to track your predictions season-long. Then make your guess on the winning team, final score, and who the Red Wings player of the game will be. Enter the required information into the form below using the formats indicated. If you don't use those formats, your answers will be disregarded. All submissions are timestamped and will be accepted only until the official game start time. Only one submission per person, please. The Red Wings POTG will be determined by the collective of WiiM writers.
Each correct winning team prediction is worth 1 point. Each correct player of the game prediction is worth 3 points. Each correct final score prediction is worth 5 points. If you get all three correct, you'll receive 15 points.
Good luck!
