Red Wings give coach Jeff Blashill two-year extension on final year of his contract

The Detroit Red Wings and Jeff Blashill have agreed to a two-year extension. The extension, announced on Tuesday, will keep Blashill on the staff through 2021. Blashill is 104-105-37 with the Wings since taking over in 2015 as he continues to helm the team's first rebuild since Brad Park did in the 1980s.

Although the success hasn't necessarily been there for Blashill in the points column, the Wings haven't built a competitor for him. The team has been shedding its many legacy contracts for the past few seasons, and the retirement of Henrik Zetterberg -- mixed with the departure of Pavel Datsyuk to play in Russia -- have exacerbated the team's woes. Some of the team's biggest contracts are still going to veterans like Danny DeKeyser, Justin Abdelkader and Frans Nielsen, but the new guard like Dylan Larkin is starting to step up.

The team ultimately likes how Blashill has handled the rebuild, something reflected in executive vice president and GM Ken Holland's comments about the extension.

"Jeff has done a tremendous job developing our young talent as we continue to rebuild our organization," Holland said in the Wings' press release. "Our young players have made significant strides during his time as head coach and are playing important minutes in key situations. As we continue to build towards the future, we have the utmost confidence that Jeff is the coach best suited to help our prospects become impactful NHL players."

There will be a year of overlap between Blashill's extension and Holland's contract, which runs through 2020. As Red Wings fans continue to clamor for Steve Yzerman to take over as GM, Blashill has received a vote of confidence for now.

Right now, the Red Wings' first line is a glimpse of the future of the team, with Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha flanking Dylan Larkin. The average age on that line is 23 years old. It may not generate the most goals, but it's supposed to get them experience.

Detroit is still trying to get back to its former glory, and it seems to be on the right track. The team was streaky this year, and consistency comes with experience. The Blashill extension being for two years is significant. It's more than a prove-it deal, but it also indicates that the powers that be want to see results sooner than later. The Wings will likely finish this year with fewer than 80 points, which leaves a lot of room for improvement next season.