Red Wings GM says Henrik Zetterberg is done playing hockey after 15 seasons in Detroit
A new era in Detroit is approaching more quickly than anticipated
After 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Henrik Zetterberg is reportedly hanging up his skates. That's according to Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, who broke the news to Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press. The center -- who won the the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Red Wings in 2008 -- hasn't missed a game in three years, but persistent back problems this offseason had many thinking he would miss all of next season.
The announcement is one that only pushes center Dylan Larkin closer to the center of the stage in Hockeytown. Larkin, who signed a five-year extension worth $30.5 million last month, will now presumably take Zetterberg's spot on the first line. It's a big step in the team's rebuild, and just another step for the Red Wings in ushering in a new era.
