Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has returned to the team for the first time since entering the NHL player assistance program on Oct. 19. On Friday, the NHL and NHLPA announced that Vrana has "returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase" of the player assistance program.

Speaking with reporters, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said there is no set timetable for Vrana to return to game action just yet. The coaching staff wants to make sure Vrana is back at full speed after two months away from the team.

"Just great to have him back and get him back in the room with the guys," Lalonde said. "He's able to practice with us. Now, the next step is when we think he can be game ready. Obviously, he's been out for almost two-plus months now. This was his first skate back today. We're gonna be really patient with it. I know, with all the bodies out, it would be probably intriguing. With that said, we want to put him in the best position to be successful when he's game ready. When is that going to be? I don't know."

Vrana played in just two games before entering the program in October, and his return will be a big boost for the Red Wings' lineup. Traded to Detroit in April of 2021, Vrana was supposed to be a major part of the franchise's future, and he signed a three-year contract extension later that year.

However, an injury limited Vrana to just 26 games last season, but he was extremely productive when healthy. In those 26 games, Vrana tallied 13 goals and 19 points. If he can provide that kind of offensive pop for the rest of this season, the Red Wings could make the postseason for the first time since 2016.