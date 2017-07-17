Red Wings' new arena features record-breaking 5,100-square foot video board

Fans flocked to say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena, and they could very well be flocking to the Detroit Red Wings' new home in 2017-18.

They'll have 5,100 reasons to do so now that the NHL has unveiled the details of Little Caesars Arena's record-breaking video board.

Deemed the largest seamless center-hung system in the world, the video board hardly rivals the Atlanta Falcons' circular spectacle in terms of pure size, but it does make for one monumental 360-degree scoreboard with 5,100 square feet of LED display.

Little Caesars Arena will feature the world's largest seamless, center-hung video board. NHL

From the Red Wings, who will open Little Caesars Arena in September: