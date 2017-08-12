Red Wings respond to use of their logo at Charlottesville, Va., white nationalist rally
The Red Wings say their logo has no place with the groups displaying it during violent rallies
With a state of emergency declared in Virginia amid violent protests by white nationalists in Charlottesville, the Detroit Red Wings said Saturday that their logo, displayed on some protesters' placards, has no place at the "Unite the Right" rally.
"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.," the team said in a statement via Twitter. "The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for Everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation. We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."
One marching group of protesters, perhaps from the Michigan-based white nationalist group called Detroit Right Wings, which uses a logo similar to that of the Red Wings, was spotted touting the Detroit trademark at the rally by HuffPost's Andy Campbell.
These guys are so young #charlottesvillepic.twitter.com/ucMt8E0Vrt— Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) August 12, 2017
"A right-wing blogger said he planned the 'pro-white' rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park," ESPN reported. A local state of emergency has since been declared because of fights at the event, which came a day after a white nationalist march on the University of Virginia campus.
