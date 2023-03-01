The Detroit Red Wings signed captain Dylan Larkin, 26, for the next eight years. On Wednesday, the team announced that Larkin had signed an eight-year extension worth $8.7 million per season.

Larkin was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Red Wings avoided a potentially devastating loss with this extension. Detroit is finally starting to turn the corner in its rebuild, and Larkin will be a foundational player as the franchise chases another Stanley Cup.

The Red Wings drafted Larkin with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he immediately became a star for the franchise. As a rookie, Larkin played in 80 games and recorded 23 goals and 22 assists.

In his eight seasons with the Red Wings, Larkin has tallied 169 goals and 246 assists for 415 points while earning All-Star honors three times.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Larkin was named the 37th captain in Red Wings history and the first since Henrik Zetterberg in 2018.

This season, Larkin has Detroit within striking distance of the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Through 59 games, Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals (22), assists (35), and points (57).

This extension also means that Larkin will remain in Michigan, the only state he has ever played in throughout his hockey career. He was born in Waterford, Mich. and played his junior hockey for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor.

Larkin went on to play one season of college hockey at the University of Michigan in 2014-15. As a freshman, Larkin scored 15 goals and notched 32 assists in 35 games. The next year, Larkin made his debut with the Red Wings.