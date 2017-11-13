Remembering Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya’s pit stop in Denver on their way to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya are both going into the Hall of Fame, let’s reflect on their time with the Colorado Avalanche

Best friends from their time with the Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Paul Kariya, and Teemu Selanne decided in the summer of 2003 that it was time to reunite and make a push for the Stanley Cup with a team already oozing with talent. That team was the Colorado Avalanche.

After losing in game 7 of the Stanley Cup final to the New Jersey Devils the previous spring, Kariya decided to move on from the only NHL team he ever knew. He left the Mighty Ducks as the team's all-time leader in games played (606), goals (300), assists (369), points (669).

Kariya decided he wanted to play with Selanne, who had been playing with the San Jose Sharks for the past two seasons.

Both players were well on their way to the Hall of Fame when they decided to reunite in Colorado. With Kariya signing a one-year contract for below league average ($1.2m), the duo joined an Avalanche team that had finished first in their division each of the eight years since moving from Quebec. The two stars wanted a Stanley Cup, and they felt that joining Sakic, Forsberg et al would be the best way to do it.

Not only did they not win the Cup, the Avs failed to win the division for the first time ever. The immensely talented team finished outside of the top-3 in the Western Conference for the first time and fell to the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the playoffs.

Though they came to win a cup, Selanne and Kariya can both look back at their year in Colorado as the worst of their careers.

Teemu Selanne is a player that averaged a little over a point per game over his incredible 23-season career. During his year with the Ave, the Finnish Flash had only 32 points in 78 games - that’s 0.41 points/game. Selanne never had a lower point average, even 10-years later as a 43-year old, he finished with 0.43 points per game. To make things worse, Selanne returned after the lockout of 2004 rejuvenated scoring 184 points in the next two seasons. Though it’s a small footnote on one of the best careers in modern NHL history, the footnote in Colorado is one that Selanne - and Avs fans - would probably like to forget.

For Paul Kariya, it was the first season after the devastating hit he took from Scott Stevens - Kariya spoke recently about still having no memory of the hit or the goal he scored afterward.

Kariya’s year with the Avalanche went a little better than Selanne’s. In 2 fewer games, Kariya finished with four more points than Selanne. His .71 points per game were far more respectable, but still Kariya’s lowest total for any of the four teams he played with in his career. The bigger problem for Kariya - as with most of his career - was that he fought an injury that limited him to 51 games. After spraining his wrist early in the year, Kariya never really got on track and was more of a secondary presence than the star player the Avs thought they were getting.

After the one season, both players moved on. Kariya moved on to Nashville where he had a bounce-back season scoring 85 points, while Selanne went back to Anaheim where he went on to score 184 points over the next two seasons.

Both Selanne and Kariya are more than deserving to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most talented players of their generation and the fact that they’re going in together is absolutely perfect. Something that surely can’t be said about their brief time in Denver.