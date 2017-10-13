Report: At least 16 pro sports teams are no longer using Trump hotels on the road

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan called President Donald Trump "the great divider" this week, and his comments might have some truth when it comes to professional sports teams' business with Trump properties, specifically hotels for road games.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that at least 17 teams across the four major professional sports leagues used to reserve stays at Trump-owned hotels but have not done so since the former businessman and television personality started campaigning for the U.S. presidency. And all but one of those teams indicated they are no longer booking stays at Trump hotels when they travel.

Another 18 teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL declined to comment, while 71 told the Post they had not stayed at a Trump hotel in recent years. And a follow-up from the Raleigh News & Observer confirmed the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes are among those who "have made a change in team hotels," particularly for games in New York.

"Some of the franchises said the reason for the change had nothing to do with politics, but was rather due to the logistical challenges of getting in and out of hotels during their stay -- specifically lower Manhattan to stay at the Trump Soho hotel," the New York Post noted following the report. "But some coaches and players have made it clear that Trump's politics definitely factors into their decision to stay elsewhere."

The report comes nearly a year after Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker said he was "proud to not stay in Trump hotels" and just days after the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins paid Trump a visit at the White House, albeit amid scrutiny from former players and after the president's decision to rescind the same invitation to the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is quoted in the Washington Post report as saying "people don't want to stay at his hotel" because he's "seemingly made a point of dividing us as best he can."

Trump has been attacking the NFL since September, when he called team owners to "fire" players who protested social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Additional protests, either to raise awareness for injustice or oppose the president's demands, have appeared across professional sports, including the NHL.