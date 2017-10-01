Report: Blue Jackets 'very, very much' still in the mix for Avalanche's Matt Duchene
Colorado still has Duchene on its roster, and trade talks are quiet, but Columbus maintains interest
The biggest question surrounding the Colorado Avalanche entering the 2017-18 season probably isn't whether the Avs have any shot at a big step forward, but whether they'll finally free Matt Duchene and put an end to ongoing trade speculation.
General manager Joe Sakic might or might be having any actual conversations about dealing the center, but according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Columbus Blue Jackets are still "very, very much" interested in landing the former third overall draft pick.
Friedman said in an appearance on 630 CHED, per FanRag Sports' Chris Nichols, that he thinks "it's quiet right now" on the Duchene trade front. But he also said he believes Colorado "would be amenable" to the Duchene's apparent preference to be dealt before the fast-approaching regular season. And the Blue Jackets, Friedman added, "have made it very clear he's a guy they want and I don't think they're far away."
The Nashville Predators, meanwhile, a team previously linked to Duchene early in the offseason, could be "circling" as another club with interest in the Avalanche forward, per Friedman.
If Avs general manager Joe Sakic's actions (or lack thereof) regarding Duchene as a much-publicized trade chip are any indication, however, the Blue Jackets had better not hold their breath. The former first-rounder has been tied to trade rumors since before the 2016-17 deadline, then reportedly anticipated a move out of Colorado over the summer before Sakic stood pat, perhaps balking at offers that didn't get the Avs as many as several early-round picks in return.
