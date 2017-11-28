Report: Jake Evans expected to suit up for Canada at 2017 Spengler Cup

Leading NCAA scorer expected to represent Team Canada at upcoming invitational tournament

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jake Evans will suit up for Team Canada at the upcoming Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, according to a report from TSN's Darren Dreger.

Blackhawks draft pick Dylan Sikura (Northeastern) and Canadiens pick, Jake Evans (Notre Dame) expected to play for Canada in Spengler Cup. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 28, 2017

Dreger announced that Evans, along with Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Dylan Sikura, are expected to suit up for Team Canada at the tournament next month.

In 16 games played this season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Toronto native and team captain has six goals and 25 points, leading all NCAA scorers. The Canadiens drafted him as a seventh-round pick back in 2014. We ranked him as our 16th best player under 25 in our annual list this past August.

The Spengler Cup is regarded as the oldest invitational hockey tournament. Swiss hockey club HC Davos hosts the tourney, along with other European clubs and Team Canada. The Canadians are the reigning champions, with Habs goalie Zach Fucale winning gold with the squad last year.

This year the Spengler Cup will be used by Canada to take a look at potential players for the Olympics in February.