Report: Jake Evans expected to suit up for Canada at 2017 Spengler Cup
Report: Jake Evans expected to suit up for Canada at 2017 Spengler Cup
Leading NCAA scorer expected to represent Team Canada at upcoming invitational tournament
Montreal Canadiens prospect Jake Evans will suit up for Team Canada at the upcoming Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, according to a report from TSN's Darren Dreger.
Blackhawks draft pick Dylan Sikura (Northeastern) and Canadiens pick, Jake Evans (Notre Dame) expected to play for Canada in Spengler Cup.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 28, 2017
Dreger announced that Evans, along with Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Dylan Sikura, are expected to suit up for Team Canada at the tournament next month.
In 16 games played this season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Toronto native and team captain has six goals and 25 points, leading all NCAA scorers. The Canadiens drafted him as a seventh-round pick back in 2014. We ranked him as our 16th best player under 25 in our annual list this past August.
The Spengler Cup is regarded as the oldest invitational hockey tournament. Swiss hockey club HC Davos hosts the tourney, along with other European clubs and Team Canada. The Canadians are the reigning champions, with Habs goalie Zach Fucale winning gold with the squad last year.
This year the Spengler Cup will be used by Canada to take a look at potential players for the Olympics in February.
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals