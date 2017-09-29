Report: Jaromir Jagr's agent is negotiating with not one, but three NHL teams

Maybe Jaromir Jagr will find a new NHL team, after all.

Two days after a report from Czech hockey outlet Hokej said the 45-year-old forward planned to open the 2017-18 season playing for his own team in the Czech Republic league, the former Florida Panther is holding off on playing this weekend in hopes of striking a deal in the NHL.

And, according to Fox Sports Midwest's Andy Strickland, Jagr's agent, Petr Svoboda, is negotiating with three different NHL teams.

Jagr himself has even commented on his plans, which originally were to suit up for Hockey Club Kladno (Kladno HC) as early as Saturday. As cited by NHL.com, here were his remarks via iDNES.cz:

"I won't play for Kladno because there are still some negotiations in the NHL. Those teams don't want me to play here and I have to respect that. It is unpleasant because people expected I would play. On the other hand, we haven't promised anything to anybody. It would make no sense to meddle in something when I'm not 100 percent sure that I stay here. I don't [want to] interfere with someone who has a roster spot [in Kladno]."

Svoboda previously said in August that he was "working around the clock and will get something done" for Jagr, a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, who appeared in all 82 games for the Panthers in 2016-17 but has been a free agent since July.