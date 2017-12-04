Report: Montreal Canadiens recall Daniel Carr from Laval

The overnight move was made to save a day on Carr’s waiver eligibility

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Daniel Carr from the Laval Rocket.

Screenshot taken from https://theahl.com/stats/transactions

Carr was assigned to the Laval Rocket only last night, a move which caught a lot of people by surprise given the winger’s solid play on the fourth line and the availability of a roster spot after Brandon Davidson was claimed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers.

His status could be linked to Jonathan Drouin.

With Drouin out, the Canadiens would only have 11 healthy forwards, creating an opening for Carr as an emergency recall.

The advantage of such a recall is that a player under its umbrella does not lose waiver exemption days, which was the case for Carr under a standard recall. Under the conditions of his previous callup, Carr would have become waiver eligible after eight more games or 26 more days in the NHL. Now, Carr can remain with the Canadiens until Drouin’s activation, at which point the winger can be either returned to Laval or stay in the NHL with a ticking waiver exemption counter.

Alternatively, Carr’s short trip to Laval might have been simply a way to conserve a day from his waiver eligibility counter which would save one extra day before he requires waivers again.

Carr has four points in two games for the Canadiens this season, and 19 points in 20 games for the Rocket.