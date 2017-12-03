Report: Montreal Canadiens send Daniel Carr back to Laval Rocket

After a short stint in Montreal, Carr goes back to the AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have reportedly sent forward Daniel Carr back to the Laval Rocket.

Daniel Carr rétrogradé chez le Rocket de Laval. Il a bien fait lors de son court rappel à Montréal. Prochain match mercredi vs Binghamton. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 3, 2017

He played two NHL games while Jonathan Drouin was out with injury. Carr being sent back means that Drouin could be ready to come back. Carr had a goal and three assists in the two games, playing on the fourth line.

Carr has a team-leading 12 goals and adding seven assists in the AHL this season.

Honestly, he brought a new dimension to the fourth line and I could only imagine that the reason Carr is going down and not someone like Byron Froese is that Froese would require waivers and Carr does not.

You couldn’t have asked Carr to do any more than he did as the team scored 16 goals in two games with him in the lineup and even Froese and Nicolas Deslauriers looked reinvigorated with him in the lineup.

It might not be too long before we see Carr back in the NHL. He’s shown he belongs.

Carr has nine goals and 13 assists in 58 career NHL games.