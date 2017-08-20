Report: Sabres 'would be real lucky' to re-sign Eichel for under $9.5M a season

As the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel continue to work on a contract extension, Connor McDavid's historic $100 million deal continues to serve as a benchmark for big bucks.

More than a month after NHL.com said the Sabres were hoping to lock up Eichel, their 20-year-old center, with a contract similar to that of McDavid's extension, which pays out $12.5 million per season, TSN's Darren Dreger reports that Buffalo "would be real lucky to get Jack signed" at anything less than $9.5 million per year.

Dreger was discussing the Eichel contract talks on WGR 550, according to FanRag Sports' Chris Nichols, when he also speculated the Sabres forward's new deal will compare more to McDavid's contract than that of Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers' other long-term investment -- a $68 million one, at that.

"The Sabres recognize that he's an iconic player," Dreger said of Eichel, per Nichols. "He's a cornerstone piece for the Buffalo organization, so maybe that number creeps up closer to 10 or just over 10 (million)."

Eichel is entering the final season of his three-year contract with the Sabres. And outside of the big-money talk this summer, the young center's tone toward Buffalo, especially on a long-term basis, appears to have shifted considerably since rumors of his distaste for ex-Sabres coach Dan Bylsma. The former second overall draft pick told his hometown paper, Lowell's The Sun, this week that he wants to be a Sabre in Buffalo "when we start winning."