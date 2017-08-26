Report: Trade talks for Colorado's Matt Duchene 'could heat up' in the next week

It's only taken two months, but trade talks for Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene could finally be gaining steam, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

FanRag Sports' Chris Nichols, always one to catch Dreger's comments on Buffalo's WGR 550, quoted the insider this week as saying "that things could heat up in the next week" regarding Duchene.

"Now, general managers don't take holidays at any point in the season," Dreger said, per Nichols. "They try and take some down time in August, so the sense is -- at least from Matt Duchene's side -- that things could heat up in the next week. That doesn't mean a trade is imminent. But that means that NHL general managers will be back at work full time and perhaps looking at their roster and recognizing that, 'OK, Duchene is still available, so let's make our next push.'"

Dreger also noted, according to Nichols, that the Nashville Predators had -- probably still have -- interest in the Avalanche forward.

The Preds, of course, have been but one of many teams tied to the Avs' prized commodity since the start of the offseason. Duchene has been speculated as a target of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins as well, but even more prominent than trade rumors has been impatience directed at Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic. With Duchene all but publicly up for grabs since 2016-17's in-season trade deadline, there has been a not-so-subtle call for Sakic either to commit to the Avs' 26-year-old forward or pull the trigger on a deal.