Riley Sheahan ends his goal drought and scores for the Penguins

The third-line center the Penguins recently acquired has scored a goal!

Last night, Riley Sheahan, the third-line center that Jim Rutherford went and acquired from the Detroit Red Wings last month, scored a goal.

His troubles finding the back of the net recently have been well documented. Sheahan went all of last season without scoring a single goal, only to score two in the 82nd game of the season, which happened to be the last game at Joe Louis Arena.

if he doesn't score tonight, that will be 2 goals for Riley Sheahan in his last 100 games even. they were both in the same game too. riley sheahan has not scored in 99 of his last 100 games. insanity — chet (@MouseRat_Fan) November 17, 2017

Last night, in his 12th game with the Penguins, he did score a goal.

Well... I didn't think Riley Sheahan would be the reason I needed to dust this off... but: pic.twitter.com/8u58Ur5REw — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) November 17, 2017

Okay, okay, it was an empty-net goal, but it still counts.