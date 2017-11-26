Rink Rank: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs
Weigh in on how each of the Caps did last night
Another win is in the books for the Caps as their captain’s hat trick led them to a 4-2 win in Toronto - which is just all good things and we should enjoy them. And rank them as necessary below!
