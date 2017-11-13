Rink Rank: Capitals vs. Oilers
Rink Rank: Capitals vs. Oilers
Weigh in on how each of the Caps did last night
Okay, so it wasn’t the prettiest of wins.
And maybe they needed a(nother) heroic performance from Braden Holtby to secure it, as well as a little shootout magic.
But hey - two points is two points, right? Since it’s only November, we will go with... yes.
Anyway, cast your votes below for the stellar and not-so-stellar performances from last night’s victory over Edmonton.
