Rink Rank: Capitals vs. Penguins
Weigh in on how each of the Caps did last night
Between Braden Holtby’s 200th career win, Nicklas Backstrom getting his first point in eight games, or just the general beating-the-Penguins euphoria, there was a lot of good from last night’s game.
So who emerged with a shiny up arrow, and who, perhaps, has a wee bit o’ work to do? You be the judge below!
