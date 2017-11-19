Rink Rank: Capitals vs. Wild

Rink Rank: Capitals vs. Wild

Weigh in on how each of the Caps did last night

Nice to see the Caps get back to playing... wait, what’s it called? Ha-kee? Something like that.

At any rate, it was much better than whatever they were doing the two games before this one. So who looked the best and who’s still on the “participant” side of things? You be the judge below.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories