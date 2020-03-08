Roberto Luongo becomes first Florida Panthers player to have his number retired

No. 1 will hang in the rafters of this franchise forever

USATSI

Former Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo officially became the first player in franchise history to have his number retired. For as long as the Panthers are around, no other player on that team will ever don the No. 1. Here is what that history-making moment looked like.

Luongo spoke to reporters prior to the ceremony where he praised the local community as the home he's embraced and talked about just how special this evening was going to be.

Of course, his love for the area has been on display throughout his time in Florida -- particular his second stint with the team. Perhaps the most notable example of that happened in Feb. 2018 when he gave an emotional speech to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

Luongo had two eras of playing for the Panthers. He was on the team from 2000 to 2006 before heading to the Vancouver Canucks for just over seven seasons and eventually getting traded back to Florida in 2014. His 489 career victories are third in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy. Brodeur is the only goalie that has made more appearances or more saves in his career. Among all goalies who have played at least 900 games (that's seventh all-time) he has the best save percentage at .919.

