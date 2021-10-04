Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not happy with the NHL and has made his thoughts known on Twitter. Specifically, he has been very vocal about accusing teams of not handling player health and medical treatment properly. This all stems from the situation between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel. Eichel is a former teammate of Lehner's and is in a dispute with his team over what type of surgery and treatment he should have for a herniated disk.

The center lost his captain status over the issue and has requested a trade.

The Eichel situation doesn't sit right with Lehner, who let his feelings on the matter be known through tweets. In those tweets, the goalie has thrown around all types of accusations. On top of accusing the Sabres and NHL of doing the wrong thing with Eichel, Lehner said the medical staff in Buffalo did not handle his own ankle injury properly. He said they made him do leg presses a few weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain.

Lehner played for the Sabres from the 2015-16 season up until 2018.

The NHL is not thrilled with Lehner's accusations and, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, will meet with the goalie over the tweets.

Besides the Eichel tweets, the goaltender went on to accuse teams of haphazardly handing out benzodiazepines and Ambien, though he says the Golden Knights are not a team that does this. He also called Flyers coach Alain Vigneault a "dinosaur" and said he should be fired. It should be noted that Lehner has not played for Vigneault.

Below is a breakdown of what Lehner has tweeted and the accusations that have caught the attention of the league.

Lehner's tweets regarding Eichel

Tweets about his own 2015 injury

Tweets about the NHL