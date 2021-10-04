Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not happy with the NHL and has made his thoughts known on Twitter. Specifically, he has been very vocal about accusing teams of not handling player health and medical treatment properly. This all stems from the situation between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel. Eichel is a former teammate of Lehner's and is in a dispute with his team over what type of surgery and treatment he should have for a herniated disk.
The center lost his captain status over the issue and has requested a trade.
The Eichel situation doesn't sit right with Lehner, who let his feelings on the matter be known through tweets. In those tweets, the goalie has thrown around all types of accusations. On top of accusing the Sabres and NHL of doing the wrong thing with Eichel, Lehner said the medical staff in Buffalo did not handle his own ankle injury properly. He said they made him do leg presses a few weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain.
Lehner played for the Sabres from the 2015-16 season up until 2018.
The NHL is not thrilled with Lehner's accusations and, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, will meet with the goalie over the tweets.
Besides the Eichel tweets, the goaltender went on to accuse teams of haphazardly handing out benzodiazepines and Ambien, though he says the Golden Knights are not a team that does this. He also called Flyers coach Alain Vigneault a "dinosaur" and said he should be fired. It should be noted that Lehner has not played for Vigneault.
Below is a breakdown of what Lehner has tweeted and the accusations that have caught the attention of the league.
Lehner's tweets regarding Eichel
Where is the @nhlpa and all nhl players in all this attacks on our freedom of choice? Jack situation is crazy to me.. also people getting attacked by journalist that hides behind freedom of speech to trash peoples freedom of choice. When does the hypocrisy end? #lifeaftercareer— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 1, 2021
@nhl is it good to keep a generational player out of the league? His body his choice. Do what’s right. @sabres— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 1, 2021
Better to have pain for the rest of their lives… At least they will supply the pain meds.. same old shit. https://t.co/rl906Fw2UZ— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021
Sabres fans.We didn’t love each other much. was warranted against me some were not. Did my best.But I respect your passion for the franchise.This situation with your captain who was mine should be as big of a problem for you as for me. I know your hearts are in the right place 💯— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021
Tweets about his own 2015 injury
They screwed my ankle… big time. Then surgery and then pills… no care…almost died. But ehh.. after forcing leg press after few weeks after bad high ankle sprain first game. That is foot after treatment😂.. later is my soul gone after a month after surgery . It’s not all pretty pic.twitter.com/CT8fXrp67a— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021
Tweets about the NHL
Silence…— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021
I’m 100% an nhl fan. Love hockey and want the nhl to be great. I’m not trying to destroy anything.but do what’s right. It’s time to walk away from the old ways and in to the new. Things have to change. I talk way to much and I still have 90 % filter on. Don’t make me take it away— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021
Your turn now.. I can keep going. You know how to reach me. 👀— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021
Come up about me. I don’t care.— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021
Enough for today..for everyday that goes by and this shit keeps going I’ll be releasing a story and proof from my self, ex players and current players on what is going on.Truth tweets starts tomorrow unless things don’t get fixed. Have fun. #nofilter #nhl #nhlpa #mentalhealth💊💉— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021
#PhiladelphiaFlyers ? Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human. Fire these dinosaurs. Fire #vigneault first story. I got proof.. try to shake your way out of this one ….— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021
#PhiladelphiaFlyers ? Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human. Fire these dinosaurs. Fire #vigneault first story. I got proof.. try to shake your way out of this one ….— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021